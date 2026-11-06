Every Child Deserves A Chance To Dream: Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club Supports Dove Missions

LHVC Supports Dove Missions in Puerto Plata

LHVC and Dove Missions Empower Puerto Plata Youth

Creating Brighter Futures for Children in Puerto Plata

Empowering Young Minds Through Education and Opportunity

Helping Puerto Plata's Children Reach Their Full Potential

Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club has long supported Dove Missions, a Puerto Plata nonprofit helping children break the cycle of poverty.

- Lifestyle ManagementMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On the north coast of the Dominican Republic, beyond the beaches most visitors see, Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club (LHVC) has long supported Dove Missions. The Puerto Plata nonprofit gives children growing up in poverty the tools, the confidence and the chance to imagine a different future.For LHVC, whose members include U.S. travelers, the partnership reflects a core belief: a vacation club is only as strong as the community around it.Breaking the cycle, one child at a timeDove Missions has a clear mission: to break the cycle of poverty, one child at a time. Its work goes beyond helping individual children succeed. Dove empowers young people to become agents of change in their families, their communities and their country.At its Development Center, young people ages 6 to 22 build self-esteem, cooperation, respect, responsibility, goal-setting and leadership skills. The Center offers before- and after-school education, including English instruction, hands-on learning and activities designed to spark curiosity and confidence.The results are visible: marked improvements in focus, teamwork and follow-through. For many of these children, Dove is more than a program. It is a safe haven.Programs that change livesThe Center prepares young people for school, work and life through six programs:· Computer Lab: computer skills training and supervised homework support.· English Classes: English proficiency, confidence and communication skills for future success.· Rooftop Garden: a hands-on learning garden where students explore science, biology, math, nutrition and sustainability while growing and harvesting their own food.· Cosmetology: practical, marketable skills to work in a salon or start a home-based business.· Job Readiness: skills, confidence and real-world experience that prepare students for meaningful employment.· Sports and Recreation: teamwork, confidence and healthy habits through sports and active play.A long-standing commitmentLHVC has built a lasting partnership with Dove, providing financial support and sending volunteers to assist with its classes and programs. That support has grown into an ongoing commitment to the children and families of Puerto Plata, not a one-time gesture."Puerto Plata has been our home for many years, and we have always believed that true hospitality doesn't end at the resort gates," said Markus Wischenbart, CEO and president of the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club. "The children at Dove are the future of this community. Supporting them is not charity for us. It is a responsibility, and one of the things we are most proud of."About the Lifestyle GroupThe Lifestyle Group, owner of the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort brand in the hospitality sector and the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club brand in the vacation package promotion and sales sector, began its operations serving the public in the Dominican Republic in 2002, in the tourist destination of Cofresi. Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club (LHVC) was developed by a group of Austrian investors, beginning with the construction of the Hacienda Hotel in Puerto Plata, on the north coast of the Dominican Republic. The company currently provides thousands of direct jobs and is one of the largest taxpayers in Puerto Plata.About Dove MissionsDove Missions is a Puerto Plata nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty, one child at a time. Its Youth Development Center serves young people ages 6 to 22 with English instruction, computer skills, a rooftop learning garden, cosmetology training, job readiness and sports and recreation programs.

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Every Child Deserves a Chance to Dream: Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club Supports Dove Missions News Provided By Oxygen November 06, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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