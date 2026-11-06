Fusion Worldwide Celebrates 25 Years Of Growth And Innovation At Electronica 2026

Meet Fusion Worldwide at electronica 2026, November 10-13 in Munich, as we celebrate 25 years with live market briefings and expert insight. Hall C4, Booth 279

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., November 4, 2026 - Fusion Worldwide, a global leader in electronic component sourcing, inventory management, and supply chain solutions, today announced its participation in electronica 2026, taking place November 10-13 in Munich, Germany.The event marks a significant milestone as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary during one of the most transformative periods in its history. Founded in 2001, Fusion has grown into a global organization with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, helping customers navigate increasingly complex electronics supply chains through sourcing expertise, quality assurance, market intelligence, and technology-driven solutions.Visitors can meet Fusion Worldwide at Hall C4, Booth 279, where the company will show how organizations can stay ahead of supply chain disruption through actionable market intelligence, global sourcing capabilities, and data-driven decision making. The booth will also host two Live Market Briefings, each featuring an expert Q&A with semiconductor analyst Claus Aasholm.The electronics industry is entering a new era shaped by artificial intelligence, geopolitical uncertainty, evolving trade policies, and unprecedented demand for advanced semiconductor technologies. As these forces reshape global supply chains, Fusion Worldwide is helping customers make faster, smarter sourcing decisions through a combination of market expertise, global visibility, and proprietary technology.“We've been through plenty of shortages in 25 years, and we're seeing supply tighten again,” said Luke LeSaffre, Chief Revenue Officer of Fusion Worldwide.“Growing demand for AI is putting more pressure on component supply, and tariffs and export rules make planning harder. Customers need to know what's happening, what it means for the parts they buy, and what their options are. That's where we can help, with market insight and access to supply. At electronica, we want to hear what they're up against and work with them to keep their production moving.”Live Market Briefings with Claus AasholmFusion will host two Live Market Briefings at its electronica booth, each featuring a moderated conversation between Claus Aasholm and Fusion Worldwide's Andrew Czuczwa, followed by audience questions.The Memory Era: Is the Semiconductor Cycle Dead?Wednesday, November 11, 15:00 to 16:00 CET, Hall C4, Booth 279The first session examines whether AI is rewriting the semiconductor cycle, with a focus on the memory market and the outlook for 2027. Aasholm and Czuczwa will discuss how AI demand, high-bandwidth memory, and long-term supply commitments are reshaping availability and pricing, and what these shifts could mean for buyers relying on legacy DRAM. Attendees will leave with a clearer view of the signals to watch and the questions to ask as they plan for 2027.Starved by AI? The Squeeze on Europe's Core IndustriesThursday, November 12, 13:30 to 14:30 CET, Hall C4, Booth 279The second session looks at what happens to the industries competing for the same resources as AI demand reshapes the semiconductor supply chain. The discussion will explore potential bottlenecks across mature-node manufacturing, analog components, packaging, and PCB materials, what these pressures could mean for Europe's manufacturers, where supply risks may emerge next, and what procurement teams should be watching.About Claus AasholmClaus Aasholm is the founder of Semiconductor Business Intelligence, an independent weekly analysis of semiconductor supply and demand. He has held leadership positions across several business areas of the semiconductor industry, has taught strategy at business schools, and is widely followed for data-driven analysis of how supply and demand ripple through the supply chain, with a particular focus on AI's impact on the industry.Experience Fusion Out in Front at electronica 2026The Fusion booth will feature interactive experiences built around the Out in Front theme, highlighting the speed, intelligence, and agility required to succeed in today's electronics market. Attendees can try interactive F1 driving experiences, explore live market intelligence insights, and meet with experts who support customers across sourcing, inventory management, lifecycle planning, quality assurance, and risk mitigation. A special 25th anniversary showcase will highlight key milestones from Fusion's global journey.Throughout the event, Fusion executives will take part in media interviews, thought leadership discussions, and industry conversations on semiconductor markets, quality assurance, inventory strategies, cost optimization, and the evolving role of AI across global supply chains.Schedule a MeetingCompanies interested in meeting with Fusion Worldwide during electronica 2026 can book appointments in advance through Fusion's dedicated Electronica event pageAbout Fusion WorldwideFusion Worldwide is a global leader in electronic component sourcing, inventory management, and supply chain solutions. Since 2001, the company has helped OEMs, EMS providers, distributors, and manufacturers navigate complex supply chain challenges through shortage sourcing, quality assurance, excess inventory management, lifecycle services, market intelligence, and technology-enabled procurement solutions. With operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, Fusion Worldwide delivers the expertise, global reach, and responsiveness customers need to remain Out in Front.For more information visit or follow Fusion Worldwide our various platforms

Glendon Cheok

Fusion Trade Pte Ltd

+65 9111 3935

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fusion Worldwide Celebrates 25 Years of Growth and Innovation at Electronica 2026 News Provided By Fusion Trade Pte Ltd November 06, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.