Chhattisgarh Govt Announces 1,703 Govt Jobs Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 6 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has offered a significant employment opportunity to the state's youth just ahead of Diwali.

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,703 posts under Group-2, Class III (postgraduate and graduate level), Sub-group 02, across various government departments.

For the first time, the Board will conduct a written examination for these positions. In a relief for local candidates, the examination fee paid by residents of Chhattisgarh who appear for the exam will be refunded, as per rules, to the same bank account from which the payment was made.

The vacancies cover a wide range of roles. These include 1,206 posts of Assistant Grade-3, 279 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (District Unit Cadre), 30 posts of Stenographer (Hindi), 34 posts of Sub-Inspector (Stenographer, General Branch), 23 posts of Steno-typist, 25 posts of Data Entry Operator, 13 posts of Stenographer (Bilingual), 50 posts of Registrar Clerk, 40 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (General Branch), and 3 posts of Stenographer (English).

Online applications opened on November 5, 2026. Candidates can submit their forms until 5:00 pm on November 27, 2026. Those who need to correct any details in their applications will have a window from November 28 to 5:00 pm on November 30.

The written examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027, from 10:00 am to 12:15 pm. Admit cards will be available for download on the Board's official website from January 4, 2027.

The test will be held at the five divisional headquarters of the state. The recruitment drive is being seen as a major push by the state government to create job opportunities for educated youth at a time when festive season hiring is usually limited.

Officials have advised aspirants to carefully fill the online forms and keep checking the Board's website for updates on admit cards and other instructions.