CBSE Date Sheet: Class X, XII Board Exams To Begin On Feb 16

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Class X and Class XII Board exams for the current academic year will begin on February 16, 2027, with all exams commencing at 10.30 am, the CBSE said on Friday while releasing the date sheets.

Over 19.8 lakh students of Class XII and over 26.5 lakh students in Class X have registered for the 2027 Board examinations, said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In a statement issued on Friday, the CBSE said,“The date sheets for the Class X and Class XII Board examinations are of significant importance for students, schools, and other stakeholders. Date sheets are prepared based on the data submitted in the List of Candidates (LOC) by the schools.”

“As the LOC submission process has been completed and the Board now possesses the final data regarding subject combinations opted by students, CBSE has finalised the date sheets for the Board examinations scheduled to commence from 16 February 2027 (Tuesday),” it said.

“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations,” the Board said.

The CBSE, while preparing the date sheets, factored in more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that examinations of any two subjects opted by a student do not coincide on the same date.

The Board said that while preparing the date sheets, adequate gaps have been provided between examinations of subjects commonly offered together by students in both Class X and Class XII.

“The tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class XII students have been taken into account. Every effort has been made to complete the Board Examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively,” the statement said.

The number of candidates appearing on a particular day at each examination centre has been considered to facilitate smooth conduct of examinations, it said.

“The examination schedule has been designed to minimise the prolonged absence of teachers from their schools during the evaluation process,” said the Board.