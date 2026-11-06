Hope For Ailing Calf: Maya Airlifted From Kerala To Vantara Facility

Airlift to Recovery: Maya's Journey

Maya, an ailing elephant calf, was found alone on a riverbank, a newborn whose herd had crossed the water without her. Eighteen months later, too weak to stand, with fractures in both front legs, she is being flown across India to be given a fighting chance at recovery. At the initiative of Anant Ambani, Founder of Vantara, the organisation mobilised its specialised veterinary team and airlifted Maya to its intensive hospitalisation facility in Jamnagar on November 6, following the transfer order issued by Kerala's Chief Wildlife Warden, Dr. P. Pugazhendi, IFS., as per the press release.

Found near Kaprikkad in the Malayattoor Division on 19 April 2025, weak, dehydrated and without her mother's first milk, the calf could not even suckle. For over a year, Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer Dr Binoy C. Babu and a devoted team of caregivers fed and nursed her around the clock. They gave her a name: Maya.

Health Challenges and Medical Intervention

In July 2026, Maya slipped while playing and hurt her shoulder. Despite physiotherapy, splints and supplements, her bones grew ever more fragile. By late October, she could no longer stand, with fractures in both front legs, a chest infection and pressure sores. Her prognosis was grave.

Determined to explore every option, the Chief Wildlife Warden sought a wider expert opinion. Padma Shri Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma, eminent elephant veterinarian and Veterinary Advisor to Vantara, identified a possible parathyroid-related disorder that may respond to treatment. Dr Yaduraj Khadpekar, Head Veterinarian at Vantara's Elephant Care Centre, concurred, and the Medical Board agreed unanimously: Maya deserved every chance, as per the press release.

Treatment and Future Care

She travels by a life-support airlift with three Vantara elephant veterinarians, paravets and caregivers, alongside Dr. Binoy C. Babu and her familiar caregiver, Shri Nikhil Babu, who will stay by her side. At Vantara, she will receive round-the-clock monitoring, pain management, advanced diagnostics, hydraulic lifting support and hydrotherapy where appropriate. Kerala remains in charge of her care, and Vantara will facilitate her return to Abhayaranyam once treatment is complete.

“Maya has fought for every single day of her life. Now it is our turn to fight for her. Our team will not leave her side, not for a moment. Today, we ask everyone to hold this little one in their prayers. Every life matters, and Maya's matters to all of us,” said Vivaan Karani, CEO, Vantara, in a statement. Maya's prognosis remains uncertain and the road ahead is hard. But she is not alone. (ANI)

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