Liberia And France Explore Opportunities For Education Cooperation

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Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah received the newly accredited French Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Dominique Pierre Delpuech, during a courtesy visit on November 3, 2026.

The engagement provided an opportunity to discuss strengthening educational cooperation between Liberia and France, with attention to teaching quality, education modernization, and skills development.

Minister Jallah welcomed the Ambassador and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to building partnerships that support Liberia's education reform priorities and expand opportunities for learners and teachers.

The visit reflects the continued importance of international cooperation in advancing Liberia's education agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.