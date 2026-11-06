Foster Electric Shares Census Figures Showing Chattanooga Single-Family Permits Rose To 793 In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Chattanooga's single-family permit count climbed in 2025, and Foster Electric's Walker Road electricians describe what they find in older and newer homes, from overloaded outlets to aluminum wiring.

CHATTANOOGA, TN - November 6, 2026 - From its Walker Road shop, Foster Electric, which does residential and commercial electrical work across Chattanooga, is sharing U.S. Census Bureau building permit data for the city, along with guidance for homeowners dealing with electrical problems in homes of every age.

Chattanooga's numbers here are taken from the Census Bureau's Building Permits Survey, which tallies the new homes and apartments that local permit offices approve, comparing the 2024 and 2025 annual entries for the city.

New Homes Authorized in Chattanooga

Chattanooga's permit office authorized 793 new single-family homes in 2025, with a reported construction value of about $250 million, up from 493 in 2024, the Building Permits Survey shows. The city also authorized 100 units in two-unit buildings in 2025, for a total of 893 new housing units.

In 2024, the total was 1,037 units, including 405 units in buildings with five or more units. No units in buildings of that size were authorized in 2025.

Permit counts track new construction only. Most of the city's electrical repair work happens in homes that are already standing.

Common Reasons a Home Needs Electrical Repair

Damage to a home's electrical system can come from age, electrical overload, lightning and other sources. Among the problems Foster Electric lists on its website are overloaded outlets, under-rated wire, faulty or damaged switches, components damaged by fire or water, and components damaged by tampering or theft. Homeowners who notice any of these should have them checked by an electrician.

Older Homes and Aluminum Wiring

Some homes built from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s were wired with aluminum because copper prices had risen. Foster Electric's website notes that aluminum wiring has since been shown to cause problems such as overheated connections resulting from improper installation. The company suggests that anyone buying a home with aluminum wiring, or discovering it later, have a licensed electrician check it. The company says its electricians can rewire a home, install electrical equipment and suggest ways to save money.

Foster Electric's Work in Chattanooga

The company's residential electricians diagnose and repair electrical problems and handle rewiring, service panel upgrades, and lighting design and installation. Its homepage lists work such as 120-volt and 220-volt spa circuits, electrical work for heating and air conditioning, kitchen lighting, dedicated circuits for ovens and range hoods, and air compressor circuits for garages. It also installs landscape lighting and solar systems.

On the commercial side, Foster Electric handles warehouse and office lighting and fluorescent lighting upgrades to T5, T8 and LED. Its website says it offers a 24-hour emergency pager service and a one-year guarantee on labor and material, and it lists Ashwood, Austin Farm, Hamilton Mill, Meadow Lawn and Queen's Lace among its service areas.

About Foster Electric

Foster Electric is an electrical contractor in Chattanooga, Tennessee, providing residential and commercial electrical services, electrical repair, landscape lighting and solar installation.