Cowan Recreation Centre To Feature Canada's First Public ASB Glassfloor

MENAFN - GetNews)Rendering of the Cowan Recreation Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park, Kitchener, Canada, with its ASB GlassFloor multisport glass floor. Image: ASB GlassFloor GlassFloor is installing a 1,848 sq m multisport glass floor at the new Cowan Recreation Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park in Kitchener, Canada: the country's first public ASB GlassFloor installation and the company's third-largest worldwide, opening on November 14, 2026.

Stein an der Traun, Germany - November 6, 2026 - ASB GlassFloor is installing a 1,848 sq m multisport glass floor at the new Cowan Recreation Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park in Kitchener, Canada. The project marks Canada's first public ASB GlassFloor installation and will be the company's third-largest installation worldwide. The center is scheduled to open on November 14, 2026, with the floor expected to be in use from early 2027.

One Floor, Multiple Sporting Activities

LED technology beneath the glass panels displays digital court markings that can be changed at the touch of a button. This enables the facility to switch between sports including pickleball, basketball, volleyball, futsal and badminton. The floor also accommodates wheelchair basketball and wheelchair pickleball. Only the markings required for the selected sport are displayed, allowing the same playing surface to accommodate different activities.

"Great community spaces should evolve alongside the people who use them," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "The multi-sport glass floor reflects the kind of future we're building in Kitchener, one that embraces innovation while creating more diverse opportunities for residents to compete, connect and belong close to home. This floor gives the community access to a unique recreation experience typically found at premier sport venues and, as the first installation of its kind in Canada, will help attract new events and visitors that support local businesses and strengthen Kitchener's economy."

Multisport Performance for Community Facilities

The project highlights the versatility of ASB GlassFloor's technology in a large-scale public recreation facility. By combining multiple court configurations on a single playing surface, the floor gives the center flexibility to accommodate different sports and make effective use of its available space.

"We are proud to be part of this outstanding project in Kitchener, Canada. It is a great example of how innovative sports facilities can create lasting value for the community," said Martin Egner, CRO at ASB GlassFloor. "This installation demonstrates how ASB GlassFloor can meet the demands of large-scale recreation facilities, combining the flexibility to accommodate different sports with the scale needed for a major community facility. It highlights the versatility of our solutions across a range of sporting environments."

View renderings of the Cowan Recreation Centre and images and videos of a comparable ASB GlassFloor installation here.

About ASB GlassFloor

ASB GlassFloor is a German manufacturer of innovative glass sports flooring systems for professional and recreational sports. Its solutions combine durable glass surfaces with LED technology, enabling digital content to be displayed across the playing surface in real time and different sports court markings to be switched at the touch of a button. ASB GlassFloor is certified by FIBA, IHF and FIVB and has been used at NBA, NCAA and official FIBA events. Permanent installations include BMW Park in Munich and the Telekom Center Athens.

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