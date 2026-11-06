Zelensky: Kyiv Facing Most Severe Electricity And Water Supply Disruptions Following Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I held a coordination call on the efforts in our region to address the aftermath of Russian strikes and restore energy supplies. The situation is worst in Kyiv – people and businesses are facing prolonged power and water outages, and the challenges are extremely serious. In fact, these are the consequences of the failure to implement decisions at the city level on preparations for the heating season, as well as of this Russian operation against Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Zelensky said.

He said the Ukrainian government was providing additional resources that could help, including equipment supplies and efforts to speed up repair work.

The president also said that during his visits to Germany and Spain, he had discussed the supply of essential generators, cables and other equipment with the countries' leaders and companies.

During the conference call, reports were also presented on the situation in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Vinnytsia region, Odesa and the Odesa region, Zhytomyr region, Sumy region and Kyiv region, Zelensky said. He also discussed with representatives of both state-owned and private energy companies the need to bring in additional repair crews and accelerate restoration work.

Five people injured in Russian drone attacks in Kyiv region over past day

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi reported on the launch of a program providing monthly additional payments to everyone involved in restoration efforts, including energy workers, utility workers, railway employees and staff at water treatment and supply facilities, Zelensky said.

"Importantly, designated capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being brought in to restore the power grid and energy facilities," Zelensky said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force also reported on the use of combat aircraft to shoot down Shahed drones, protection groups guarding energy and infrastructure facilities, and the deployment of mobile fire groups.

"We are preparing additional supplies of munitions for F-16s – relevant agreements with our partners are already in place. The Prime Minister of Ukraine has also received separate instructions regarding communication with neighboring countries and the operation of export Solidarity Lanes," Zelensky said.

As of 10:50 on Friday, emergency power outages affecting up to five groups of consumers were in effect in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions.

A total of 1,541 resilience centers have been set up in permanent buildings across Kyiv.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine