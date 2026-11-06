Azerbaijan's Gaya Ensemble Blends Folk Music And Jazz At Victory Day Concert

By Alimat Aliyeva

The State“Gaya” Ensemble has performed a concert as part of the “Music at the Museum” project organized by the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

The musical evening was dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day and opened with welcoming remarks by Turan Mammadaliyeva, Director of the State“Gaya” Ensemble.

The concert featured a diverse selection of Azerbaijani popular music and jazz standards, presented through both vocal ensemble and solo performances.

The programme included traditional Azerbaijani folk songs such as“Lachin,”“Sari Gelin” and“Garaghal Yar,” alongside compositions by renowned Azerbaijani composers Tofig Guliyev, Rauf Hajiyev, Vasif Adigozalov, Telman Hajiyev and Oktay Kazimi.

In addition to the ensemble's vocal group, the instrumental section featured performances by Honoured Artist and percussionist Vagif Aliyev, bass guitarist Fuad Jafar, and invited young jazz pianist Javan­shir Abdullali.

The vocal performances were accompanied by a jazz trio, creating a distinctive musical blend of Azerbaijani melodies and jazz arrangements.

The festive concert concluded with one of the State“Gaya” Ensemble's much-loved songs,“Ey Hayat, Sen Ne Garibesen” (“Oh Life, How Strange You Are”), bringing the evening to a memorable close.