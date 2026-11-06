President Aliyev: Our People And Future Generations Will Always Take Pride In Our Victory

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united as one fist. This Victory will remain in our hearts forever,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents who had relocated to Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district and Soltanli village in Jabrayil district.

“Our people and future generations will always take pride in this Victory. We restored justice, reclaimed our dignity, and secured our rights through the blood shed on the battlefield,” the head of state emphasized.