President Aliyev: Our People And Future Generations Will Always Take Pride In Our Victory
“During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united as one fist. This Victory will remain in our hearts forever,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents who had relocated to Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district and Soltanli village in Jabrayil district.
“Our people and future generations will always take pride in this Victory. We restored justice, reclaimed our dignity, and secured our rights through the blood shed on the battlefield,” the head of state emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment