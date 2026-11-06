Goranson Bain Ausley Earns Six Tier 1 Rankings In 2027 Best Law Firms®

Texas family law firm advances to Tier 1 in Appellate Practice, joining its top-tier rankings in Family Law and Family Law Mediation

DALLAS, TEXAS - November 6, 2026 - Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), the largest family law firm in Texas, has earned six Regional Tier 1 rankings in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms®, recognizing the firm's work in Family Law, Family Law Mediation, and Appellate Practice across three Texas metropolitan areas.

A significant development in this year's rankings is GBA's advancement to Tier 1 in Appellate Practice in Dallas/Fort Worth, up from Tier 2 in 2026. The firm also maintained its Tier 1 rankings in Family Law in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio, and in Family Law Mediation in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth.

The recognition reflects the depth of GBA's family law practice and its ability to guide clients through complex legal matters, from negotiated and mediated resolutions to contested litigation and appeals.

GBA's 2027 Best Law Firms® Regional Tier 1 rankings include:

Austin



Family Law Family Law Mediation

Dallas/Fort Worth



Appellate Practice

Family Law Family Law Mediation

San Antonio

Family Law

The Best Law Firms rankings are based on an evaluation process incorporating client and professional reference feedback, peer assessments, and law firm information. Tier 1 is the highest ranking awarded within each practice area and geographic region.

GBA's appellate recognition is particularly meaningful given the firm's experience handling complex family law appeals. The firm includes two attorneys who are Board Certified in both Family Law and Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinction that supports its ability to address challenging legal issues at both the trial and appellate levels.

With over 55 attorneys across eight Texas offices, including over 30 Board Certified in Family Law, GBA combines local experience with the resources and specialized knowledge of a statewide family law practice.

The 2027 rankings reflect GBA's commitment to providing clients with sound judgment, strategic advocacy, and constructive approaches to resolving family law disputes.

About Best Law Firms®

Best Law Firms® recognizes law firms across the United States by practice area and geographic region. Its rankings are determined through a research process that includes client feedback, peer evaluations, professional references, and law firm submissions. Regional Tier 1 is the highest designation awarded in a practice area within a particular market.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA) is the largest family law firm in Texas, with more than 55 attorneys across eight offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, San Antonio, and Flower Mound. More than 30 GBA attorneys are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm represents clients in complex divorce, high-net-worth property division, child custody, mediation, Collaborative Divorce, and family law appeals. Known for its constructive, strategic, and client-first approach, GBA helps clients navigate high-stakes family law matters and move forward with confidence.

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