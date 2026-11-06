Global Counter-Drone And Anti-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Technology Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 26.8% CAGR As RTX, Thales, Anduril And Droneshield Scale AI Defense

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Counter-Drone and Anti-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Technology Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global counter-drone and anti-unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology market is experiencing exponential growth as governments, defense agencies, infrastructure operators, and security organizations strengthen their ability to detect and neutralize unauthorized drones. The market is projected to increase from $3.14 billion in 2025 to $3.98 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising incidents of unauthorized drone activity in restricted airspace, increased military adoption of radar and radio frequency detection systems, and expanding homeland security investments in perimeter surveillance. Greater emphasis on critical infrastructure protection and continued reliance on radar-based monitoring systems have also contributed to demand for advanced counter-drone and anti-UAS technologies.

Looking ahead, the counter-drone and anti-UAS technology market is forecast to reach $10.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 26.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence-based autonomous threat detection, integrated multilayer defense platforms, smart city security solutions, and infrastructure protection initiatives. Global defense modernization programs and the increasing use of real-time analytics for drone tracking and neutralization will further support market expansion.

Key counter-UAS market trends include the deployment of AI-enabled drone detection and threat-classification systems, greater integration of multisensor fusion technologies, and increased adoption of radio frequency detection and jamming solutions. Portable and vehicle-mounted counter-drone systems are also gaining traction, while autonomous interception and kinetic neutralization technologies are increasingly being considered for military installations, transportation hubs, energy facilities, government sites, and other critical assets.

The growing security risks associated with unauthorized drones remain a major market driver. The increasing availability and affordability of commercial drones have expanded access to advanced aerial capabilities, raising concerns about airspace intrusions, surveillance breaches, aviation disruption, and the delivery of malicious payloads. Counter-drone systems support security operations through real-time detection, tracking, identification, threat assessment, and neutralization using radar, radio frequency sensors, electro-optical and infrared equipment, and AI-enabled command-and-control platforms.

The scale of unauthorized drone activity highlights the need for stronger airspace security. According to Dedrone, the number of drone flight violations recorded in May 2024 increased by 23,833 compared with May 2023. The company also reported 1,067,112 drone-related violations during 2023. These figures demonstrate the growing operational challenge facing governments, airports, military organizations, law enforcement agencies, and critical infrastructure operators.

Technology providers are responding by investing in multisensor fusion, collaborative autonomy, and adaptable counter-UAS platforms. In March 2025, RTX Corporation launched the Coyote LE SR short-range variant from a helicopter during an operational test of its counter-UAS launched-effects system. The platform can be deployed from air, land, or sea and supports missions including reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, electronic warfare, precision strike, and communications. Its collaborative autonomy capabilities allow coordination with nearby sensors and systems, enabling tactics to adapt in real time as battlefield conditions and threat intelligence evolve.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive environment. In November 2025, Ondas Holdings Inc. acquired Sentrycs Ltd. for $225 million. The transaction expanded Ondas' counter-drone portfolio by adding cyber-radio frequency takeover capabilities that support the detection, identification, and mitigation of unauthorized drones. The technology is designed to assume control of rogue drones and address threats through non-kinetic methods, strengthening its role within layered counter-UAS defense systems.

North America was the leading region in the counter-drone and anti-UAS technology market in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, advanced security infrastructure, and continued investment in airspace protection. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as defense modernization and infrastructure security initiatives accelerate. Regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Operating Range: Short-Range; Medium-Range; Long-Range

3) By Platform: Ground-Based; Airborne; Vehicle-Mounted; Handheld

4) By Technology: Radio Frequency (RF) Jamming And Spoofing; Directed Energy; Kinetic Intercept; Detection And Identification Systems

5) By End User: Military And Defense; Homeland Security; Critical Infrastructure; Commercial Venues And Events

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radar Systems; Radio Frequency Detection Systems; Electro Optical And Infrared Cameras; Acoustic Sensors; Jamming Devices

2) By Software: Command And Control Software; Data Analytics Software; Artificial Intelligence Based Detection Software; Drone Identification Software; Threat Assessment Software

3) By Services: System Integration Services; Consulting Services; Training And Simulation Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Managed Security Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

