Global Dedrone Counter-Drone Market Report 2026 Dedrone Counter-Drone Market To Reach $3.85 Billion By 2030 As Airspace Security Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dedrone Counter-Drone Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Dedrone counter-drone market is experiencing exponential growth as governments, defense organizations, public safety agencies, and critical infrastructure operators strengthen protection against unauthorized drone activity. The market is projected to increase from $1.38 billion in 2025 to $1.70 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%.

Historical growth has been supported by the rising frequency of unauthorized drone incidents, higher defense and homeland security spending, and expanding security requirements across critical infrastructure. Increased commercial drone deployment has also created greater demand for advanced airspace surveillance, drone detection, tracking, identification, and threat mitigation technologies.

The Dedrone counter-drone market is forecast to reach $3.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2026. Key growth drivers include increased adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled threat assessment, investment in autonomous security technologies, demand for integrated airspace management platforms, expansion of smart city security infrastructure, and stronger regulatory attention to drone traffic management.

Major Dedrone counter-drone market trends include the growing use of real-time airspace monitoring, multi-sensor threat detection, and integrated command-and-control platforms. Security organizations are also prioritizing mobile and portable counter-drone systems that can be deployed rapidly across military sites, borders, public venues, transportation hubs, and critical infrastructure facilities.

The expansion of commercial drone operations is a significant factor supporting market growth. Progressive changes to airspace regulations have enabled drones to operate beyond visual line of sight and in increasingly complex environments. This regulatory evolution is encouraging adoption in delivery services, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, emergency response, and public safety. However, the rising number of drones in civilian and industrial airspace also increases the potential for unauthorized or hostile incursions, strengthening demand for dependable counter-drone security systems.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the United States commercial drone fleet reached 842,460 aircraft at the end of 2023. The figure includes registered unmanned aircraft weighing more than 0.55 pounds and up to 55 pounds that are operated for non-recreational purposes. Continued commercial drone growth is expected to increase the need for scalable detection, identification, tracking, and mitigation capabilities.

Technological innovation remains central to competition in the Dedrone counter-drone market. In June 2024, Dedrone launched DedroneOnTheMove, also known as DedroneOTM, for expeditionary and high-risk defense operations. The solution incorporates the AI-powered DedroneTracker.AI command-and-control sensor-fusion platform, combining radio-frequency detection, radar, and additional surveillance inputs to deliver 360-degree drone detection and tracking. It also uses the DedroneDNA library, which supports more than 200 drone protocols and enables real-time identification and response in complex operational environments.

Industry consolidation is also shaping the market. In October 2024, public safety technology company Axon acquired Dedrone for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Axon's drone detection and airspace security capabilities while expanding its technology portfolio for public safety, government, defense, and critical infrastructure applications. The transaction brings together Axon's public safety ecosystem and Dedrone's AI-powered, multi-sensor airspace security capabilities.

North America was the largest region in the Dedrone counter-drone market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution Type: Detection; Mitigation; Integrated Systems

2) By Technology: Radio Frequency Sensing; Radar; Acoustic Sensors; Optical Sensors; Other Technologies

3) By Platform: Ground-Based; Handheld; Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Based

4) By Application: Military And Defense; Homeland Security; Commercial; Critical Infrastructure; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Detection: Radio Frequency Detection; Radar-Based Detection; Electro-Optical Detection; Infrared Detection; Acoustic Detection; Artificial Intelligence-Based Detection

2) By Mitigation: Signal Jamming; Protocol Manipulation; Drone Interception; Laser Neutralization; Kinetic Countermeasures; Electromagnetic Disruption

3) By Integrated Systems: Command And Control Systems; Sensor Fusion Platforms; Integrated Surveillance Systems; Network-Centric Defense Systems; Mobile Counter-Drone Systems; Cloud-Based Airspace Management Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

