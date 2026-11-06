Global Gliders Market Report 2026: Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On AI, Composites, And Military Demand With Teledyne, L3harris, Kongsberg, And Grob Aircraft

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gliders Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gliders market is experiencing strong growth, supported by rising participation in recreational aviation, expanding flight training programs, technological innovation, and increasing demand for environmentally efficient aircraft. The market is projected to grow from $0.95 billion in 2025 to $1.02 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

By 2030, the gliders market is forecast to reach $1.36 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%. Historical growth has been supported by advances in lightweight composite materials, the development of flight training schools, growing enthusiasm for gliding sports, and improvements in sailplane design. Over the forecast period, market expansion is expected to benefit from AI-assisted flight performance optimization, eco-friendly aviation demand, motor glider innovation, commercial sightseeing services, and military applications.

Increasing interest in recreational and sport aviation is a major driver of gliders market growth. Higher disposable incomes and greater access to aviation activities are enabling more consumers to participate in private flying, pilot training, and aerial leisure experiences. Gliders offer a cost-efficient, skill-focused aviation experience, making them attractive to enthusiasts, aviation clubs, and training organizations.

Broader growth in recreational aviation also indicates sustained interest in personal flight activities. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the recreational small drone fleet in the United States is projected to increase from 1.87 million units to approximately 1.93 million units by 2029, recording average annual growth of 0.66% from 2024 to 2029. This expanding engagement with recreational aviation technologies is expected to support demand for gliding activities and related training services.

Innovation is reshaping the wider glider technology landscape. Manufacturers and research organizations are advancing composite structures, aerodynamic performance, autonomous systems, environmental sensors, satellite communications, and long-endurance capabilities. These developments are improving operational efficiency while broadening potential applications across recreational, commercial, scientific, and defense markets.

In October 2025, Teledyne Marine collaborated with Rutgers University-New Brunswick to launch the Slocum Sentinel "Redwing," a next-generation autonomous underwater glider created for a five-year global circumnavigation mission. The platform incorporates a carbon-fiber hull, buoyancy-driven propulsion, environmental sensors, and satellite data transmission. It is designed to collect information on salinity, temperature, depth, ocean dynamics, and tagged marine life, with data transmitted every eight to 12 hours. The deployment demonstrates continued progress in autonomous glider systems and long-duration environmental monitoring.

Strategic acquisitions are also influencing the competitive direction of the aerospace gliders market. In June 2025, Germany-based defense technology company Helsing SE acquired Grob Aircraft SE for an undisclosed amount. The transaction combines Helsing's artificial intelligence and software expertise with Grob Aircraft's composite aircraft manufacturing capabilities. The acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of advanced aerospace and defense platforms, particularly for training and combat applications.

Tariffs remain an important consideration for the gliders industry because they can raise the cost of imported composite materials, cockpit canopies, and landing gear components. Sailplanes and motor gliders are particularly exposed to international sourcing pressures in Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, tariffs may also encourage domestic manufacturing, regional supply chain resilience, local component development, and reduced reliance on imported aerospace materials.

The gliders market includes hang gliders, paragliders, sailplanes, and motor gliders. Distribution channels include online stores, specialty stores, and direct sales, while principal applications span recreational, commercial, and military aviation. Market revenue is generated through sales of complete aircraft, training and aerobatic gliders, composite airframes, wings, fuselages, cockpit canopies, landing gear, and related manufacturer services.

Key gliders market trends through 2030 include greater use of advanced composite materials, aerodynamic efficiency optimization, expansion of flight training programs, increased popularity of recreational and competitive gliding, and growth in military and commercial applications. Together, these factors are positioning the global gliders market for sustained expansion and continued product innovation.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Hang Gliders; Paragliders; Sailplanes; Motor Gliders

2) By Structure: Perfect Competition; Monopolistic Competition; Oligopoly; Monopoly

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Specialty Stores; Direct Sales

4) By Application: Recreational; Commercial; Military

Subsegments:

1) By Hang Gliders: Standard Hang Gliders; Flex Wing Hang Gliders; Rigid Wing Hang Gliders

2) By Paragliders: Recreational Paragliders; Performance Paragliders; Tandem Paragliders; Powered Paragliders

3) By Sailplanes: Standard Class Sailplanes; 15 Meter Class Sailplanes; 18 Meter Class Sailplanes; Open Class Sailplanes; Club Class Sailplanes

4) By Motor Gliders: Self Launching Motor Gliders; Sustainer Motor Gliders; Touring Motor Gliders

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

