Global Single-Aisle Aircraft Market Report 2026: Growth And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On $145.14 Billion Demand As Airbus, Boeing, COMAC, And Embraer Advance Efficient Fleets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with fuel-efficient, long-range aircraft, high-density cabins, leasing, cargo conversions and fleet modernization to cut costs and expand routes.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single-Aisle Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-aisle aircraft market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing passenger traffic, airline fleet modernization and the continued growth of domestic and regional aviation networks. The market is projected to rise from $76.16 billion in 2025 to $86.50 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

Historic market growth has been supported by higher demand for air travel, the expansion of low-cost carriers and the development of short- and medium-haul routes. Airlines have also accelerated the adoption of narrow-body aircraft to improve operational efficiency, optimize seating capacity and reduce costs across high-frequency services.

The single-aisle aircraft market is forecast to reach $145.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be fueled by greater emphasis on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, increasing replacement of aging fleets, adoption of extended-range narrow-body aircraft and continued investment in regional connectivity. Demand for aircraft capable of supporting both passenger and cargo operations is also expected to strengthen the market outlook.

Key single-aisle aircraft market trends include growing demand for efficient short- and medium-haul platforms, increased use of advanced turbofan engines and wider adoption of high-density cabin configurations. Aircraft leasing and charter operations are expanding as carriers seek greater fleet flexibility, while cargo conversion capabilities are becoming increasingly important for operators looking to maximize aircraft utilization throughout the asset lifecycle.

Rising global air passenger traffic remains a major driver of market growth. Higher disposable incomes are enabling more consumers to travel for leisure, business and personal purposes, while airlines are adding frequencies and opening new routes to serve this demand. Single-aisle aircraft provide airlines with cost-effective capacity, lower per-seat fuel consumption and the flexibility to operate across a broad range of domestic, regional and selected international routes.

According to Eurostat, 973 million passengers traveled by air in the European Union during 2023, an increase of 19.3% from 816 million in 2022. Every EU member state recorded annual growth in passenger numbers, demonstrating the strength of the aviation recovery and reinforcing demand for efficient fleet capacity.

Product innovation is further reshaping the single-aisle aircraft market. Manufacturers and airline operators are investing in long-range narrow-body platforms that enable nonstop service on longer regional and short intercontinental routes. These aircraft support network expansion while improving fuel efficiency, lowering operating costs and allowing carriers to match capacity more closely with passenger demand.

In July 2025, Etihad Airways introduced the Airbus A321LR to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency. The aircraft incorporates a reinforced airframe, additional fuel capacity and advanced aerodynamic features. Its cabin includes modern seating, upgraded in-flight entertainment and improved environmental control systems. The platform enables Etihad Airways to broaden its route network while reducing per-seat fuel consumption and offering a competitive onboard experience on longer flights.

Strategic aircraft acquisitions are also supporting aftermarket activity and fleet optimization. In February 2026, U.S.-based aerospace technology company FTAI Aviation LLC acquired seven Airbus A320-family aircraft from Societe Air France for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand FTAI Aviation's maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities while securing additional engine and module supply for its Aero and Power platforms. The acquisition also aligns with Air France's ongoing program to replace older A320-family aircraft and modernize its fleet.

North America was the largest region in the single-aisle aircraft market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft; Wide-Body Aircraft; Regional Aircraft

2) By Engine Type: Turbofan Engine Aircraft; Turboprop Engine Aircraft

3) By Application: Passenger Transport; Cargo Conversion; Charter Operations

4) By End-User: Full-Service Carriers; Low-Cost Carriers; Aircraft Leasing Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Narrow-Body Aircraft: Short Haul Narrow Body Aircraft; Medium Haul Narrow Body Aircraft; High Density Narrow Body Aircraft; Extended Range Narrow Body Aircraft

2) By Wide-Body Aircraft: Twin Aisle Wide Body Aircraft; Long Haul Wide Body Aircraft; High Capacity Wide Body Aircraft; Ultra Long Range Wide Body Aircraft

3) By Regional Aircraft: Regional Jet Aircraft; Turboprop Regional Aircraft; Short Range Regional Aircraft; Low Capacity Regional Aircraft

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Single-Aisle Aircraft market report include:



The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Honeywell International Inc.

GE Aerospace Technologies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Pratt & Whitney

Thales S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS

MTU Aero Engines AG

Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Embraer S.A.

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

FACC AG

Safran Aircraft Engines

PJSC Tupolev

Aernnova Aerospace S.A.

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited PJSC Irkut Corporation.

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