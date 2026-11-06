Offshore Helicopter Services Market Report 2026: Global Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On Offshore Wind And AI Fleet Growth With Bristow, CHC Helicopter, PHI, And Abu Dhabi Aviation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI flight planning, fuel-efficient routes, predictive maintenance and fleet optimization; expand crew transport, EMS and offshore wind support while strengthening safety compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Offshore Helicopter Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global offshore helicopter services market is experiencing strong growth, supported by rising offshore energy activity, expanding marine operations and continued investment in specialized aviation services. The market is projected to increase from $4.55 billion in 2025 to $4.83 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

Historical market growth has been driven by offshore oil and gas exploration, the development of offshore wind energy projects and the expansion of operations in remote marine locations. Increasing demand for specialized helicopter transportation, combined with improvements in aviation safety standards, has also strengthened the role of helicopter operators in supporting offshore infrastructure and personnel.

The offshore helicopter services market is forecast to reach $6.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by artificial intelligence-based flight monitoring, advanced predictive maintenance systems and greater investment in long-range and heavy-lift helicopters. The expansion of scheduled charter services, emergency medical transportation and offshore renewable energy installations will create further opportunities for service providers.

Key offshore helicopter services market trends include increasing demand for crew transportation, emergency medical evacuation, search and rescue operations, and the movement of passengers, equipment and supplies between coastal bases and offshore facilities. Operators are also prioritizing fleet management technology, regulatory compliance and enhanced safety procedures to improve service reliability in challenging marine environments.

Offshore wind energy development is expected to be a major market growth driver. Government incentives, clean energy investment and international commitments to reduce carbon emissions are accelerating the construction and operation of offshore wind farms. Helicopter services are essential to these projects, providing rapid transportation for technicians, engineers and critical equipment. They also enable operators to conduct installation, inspection, maintenance and emergency response activities at remote offshore sites where access by vessel may be slower or restricted by operating conditions.

In August 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy reported that the United States offshore wind project development and operational pipeline had increased by 53% compared with the previous report. The pipeline reached an estimated generation capacity of 80,523 megawatts. This expansion highlights the growing need for dependable offshore aviation and logistics services throughout the construction and operational life cycles of wind energy assets.

Technology and sustainability are becoming increasingly important competitive priorities in the offshore helicopter services industry. Operators are introducing advanced flight planning systems to optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption and improve operational performance. These technologies use flight, weather, aircraft and load information to support more efficient offshore missions while helping operators lower emissions.

In June 2023, Canada-based CHC Helicopter introduced ClearSkies, its lowest-carbon flight planning software. Integrated into the company's operational flight planning system, the technology identifies fuel-efficient routes and has delivered an average 5% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions without requiring changes to customer flight programs. ClearSkies supports CHC's AW139, AW189 and S92 fleets, with expansion to the H175 fleet planned. The platform also enables verified emissions-reduction reporting for customers and supports the use of sustainable aviation fuel, which can provide lifecycle carbon reductions of up to 80% compared with conventional jet fuel.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market as aviation groups seek to expand their geographic reach and strengthen their offshore energy capabilities. In April 2023, UK-based Ultimate Aviation Group Limited acquired Offshore Helicopter Services UK Limited for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to broaden Ultimate Aviation's European presence, enhance fleet capacity and efficiency, and expand its portfolio of integrated helicopter transportation services. The acquisition also strengthened the group's ability to serve commercial and industrial customers across the offshore energy sector.

North America was the largest region in the offshore helicopter services market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Light Helicopters; Medium Helicopters; Heavy Helicopters

2) By Service Type: Charter Services; Scheduled Services; Emergency Medical Services; Other Service Types

3) By Application: Inspection; Monitoring And Surveying; Passenger Transport; Goods Transport; Search And Rescue; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Light Helicopters: Single Engine Light Helicopters; Twin Engine Light Helicopters; Short Range Utility Helicopters; Light Crew Transport Helicopters

2) By Medium Helicopters: Twin Engine Medium Helicopters; Offshore Crew Transport Helicopters; Medium Range Utility Helicopters; Search And Rescue Helicopters

3) By Heavy Helicopters: Long Range Transport Helicopters; High Capacity Crew Helicopters; Deepwater Operations Helicopters; Heavy Lift Utility Helicopters

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Offshore Helicopter Services market report include:



Abu Dhabi Aviation

Bristow Group Inc.

CHC Helicopter Group

PHI Inc.

Petroleum Air Services

CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co. Ltd.

Era Helicopters LLC

HNZ Group Inc.

Pawan Hans Limited

MHS Aviation Berhad

Silk Way Helicopter Services

Gulf Helicopters Company

Avincis Aviation

Canadian Helicopters Limited

Cougar Helicopters Inc.

Omni Helicopters International

Redstar Aviation

NHV Group

HeliService International GmbH

Heligo Charters Pvt. Ltd.

Northern Helicopter GmbH Bond Offshore Helicopters.

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