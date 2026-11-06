Global Narrowbody Aircraft Market Report 2026: Size, Share And Forecast To 2030 Airbus, Boeing And GE Aerospace Capitalize On $126.9 Billion Fuel-Efficient Fleet Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with fuel-efficient aircraft, fleet modernization, leasing, premium long-range routes, lightweight materials and advanced avionics.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Narrowbody Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global narrowbody aircraft market is experiencing strong growth as airlines expand fleets, modernize aging aircraft and respond to rising passenger demand. The market is projected to increase from $91.23 billion in 2025 to $97.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Historical growth has been supported by expanding regional airline networks, greater commercial aircraft production, improvements in turbofan engine efficiency and continued investment in infrastructure at smaller airports.

Looking ahead, the narrowbody aircraft market is forecast to reach $126.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Key market growth drivers include airline commitments to reducing carbon emissions, greater use of lightweight composite materials, expanding regional connectivity and the integration of advanced digital cockpit technologies. The increasing availability of aircraft leasing and financing solutions is also enabling carriers to accelerate fleet modernization while managing capital expenditure.

Demand for fuel-efficient, single-aisle aircraft is expected to remain a significant narrowbody aircraft market trend. Airlines are increasingly deploying these aircraft across short- and medium-haul routes because they support frequent services, flexible scheduling and lower operating costs. Narrowbody jets are also gaining traction on selected longer routes as improvements in aircraft range, fuel efficiency and cabin design create new opportunities for nonstop services.

Rising global air travel continues to strengthen the market outlook. Economic recovery, tourism growth and higher passenger traffic are prompting airlines to increase capacity across domestic and international networks. According to Eurostat, 973 million passengers traveled by air in the European Union during 2023, an increase of 19.3% from 816 million in 2022. Every EU member state recorded year-over-year passenger growth, highlighting the broad recovery in aviation demand and the need for efficient aircraft capable of supporting high-frequency routes.

Aircraft manufacturers and airlines are also investing in premium-configured, long-range narrowbody aircraft to improve passenger comfort and open new medium- and long-haul routes. In September 2025, Etihad Airways launched its premium Airbus A321LR service between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi. The aircraft features fully enclosed first-class suites, lie-flat business-class seats and ergonomically designed economy seating. Enhanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity further support a passenger experience traditionally associated with larger widebody aircraft, while retaining the operating economics of a single-aisle platform.

Sustainable aviation fuel initiatives are another important area of development within the narrowbody aircraft industry. In October 2024, Airbus partnered with Wizz Air and EVA Air to conduct sustainable aviation fuel trials using Airbus A321neo aircraft on routes from Barcelona and Brussels Charleroi to Budapest. The collaboration was designed to support preparations for the European Union's ReFuelEU Aviation fuel-blending requirements, improve operational efficiency and gather insights into passenger awareness of sustainable aviation policies.

Technology adoption will continue to influence narrowbody aircraft market growth through 2030. Advanced avionics, cockpit automation, lightweight structures and more efficient propulsion systems are helping airlines improve aircraft performance while lowering fuel consumption and emissions. At the same time, fleet renewal programs and expanding aircraft leasing activity are creating opportunities throughout the aerospace supply chain.

North America was the largest regional market for narrowbody aircraft in 2025, supported by established airline networks and ongoing fleet replacement programs. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as passenger volumes, low-cost carrier operations and regional connectivity continue to expand. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft; Business Jets; Military Aircraft

2) By Engine Type: Turbofan; Turboprop

3) By Seating Capacity: Less Than 100 Seats; 100-200 Seats; More Than 200 Seats

4) By Application: Passenger Transport; Freight Transport; Military Operations

5) By End-User: Airlines; Leasing Companies; Military

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Aircraft: Single Aisle; Twin Aisle; Regional Jet

2) By Business Jets: Light Jet; Midsize Jet; Super Midsize Jet; Large Jet; Ultra Long Range Jet

3) By Military Aircraft: Fighter Aircraft; Transport Aircraft; Trainer Aircraft; Bomber Aircraft; Reconnaissance Aircraft; Aerial Refueling Aircraft

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Narrowbody Aircraft market report include:



The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

GE Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Thales S.A.

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH

MTU Aero Engines AG

Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Embraer S.A.

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

FACC Aktiengesellschaft

Safran Aircraft Engines

Avions de Transport Regional

Tupolev JSC

Antonov State Enterprise

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited Irkut Corporation.

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