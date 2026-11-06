Global Aircraft ACMI Leasing Market Report 2026: Size, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On Wet-Lease And Cargo Growth With Avia Solutions Group, Cargojet And Globalx

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via digital matching, seasonal capacity shifts, counter-seasonal deployment and flexible wet leases to maximize fleet use, cut idle time and avoid long-term investment.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft ACMI Leasing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft ACMI leasing market is experiencing strong growth as airlines increasingly adopt flexible capacity solutions to respond to changing passenger demand, seasonal travel patterns and expanding route networks. The market is projected to grow from $10.81 billion in 2025 to $11.78 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%.

By 2030, the aircraft ACMI leasing market is forecast to reach $16.73 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% from 2026. Growth is being supported by airline fleet expansion, rising global tourism, greater aircraft utilization requirements and the continued development of low-cost carriers. Increasing demand for cost-efficient fleet management and the expansion of aviation sectors in emerging markets are also strengthening the outlook.

Airlines are using aircraft ACMI leasing to add capacity without making substantial long-term fleet investments. These arrangements allow carriers to respond more quickly to peak travel periods, aircraft shortages, operational disruptions and new route opportunities. Demand is also increasing for short-term fleet capacity, seasonal route optimization, outsourced operational support and cargo ACMI leasing services.

Rising air passenger traffic remains a major driver of aircraft ACMI leasing market growth. Stronger demand for domestic and international travel is encouraging airlines to increase flight frequencies and expand their networks. ACMI leasing gives operators access to additional aircraft and operational resources, enabling them to accommodate passenger growth while maintaining fleet flexibility. According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, U.S. airlines carried 83.3 million scheduled domestic and international passengers in December 2024, an increase of 8% compared with the previous year.

Air cargo operations are expected to create further opportunities for ACMI leasing providers. E-commerce growth, time-sensitive logistics and changing global supply chains are increasing the need for scalable cargo capacity. Flexible leasing models can help cargo carriers adjust aircraft availability in line with shipment volumes while avoiding the financial and operational commitments associated with permanent fleet expansion.

Digital platforms and algorithmic aircraft matching are emerging as important aircraft ACMI leasing market trends. Providers are investing in technology that connects airline capacity requirements with available aircraft, crews and operational support. These tools can improve fleet utilization, accelerate deployment and help operators manage counter-seasonal demand across different markets. Flexible wet-lease operations are also supporting greater efficiency on regional and short-haul routes.

In October 2024, Thai SmartLynx launched as Thailand's first ACMI provider. Working with Avia Solutions Group and local partners, the airline introduced Airbus A320 capacity to help Thai carriers address seasonal aircraft shortages and changing tourism demand. The development highlights the growing role of ACMI services in Asia's expanding aviation sector and demonstrates how airlines can use flexible capacity to optimize short-haul operations.

Market consolidation is also shaping the competitive landscape. In June 2023, Avia Solutions Group acquired Slovakia-based AirExplore for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to expand ACMI and charter operations in Central and Eastern Europe, strengthen fleet capacity and improve flexibility in meeting seasonal passenger and cargo demand. Strategic acquisitions of this kind are expected to help leasing groups broaden their geographic reach and enhance operational capabilities.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft ACMI leasing market in 2025, supported by extensive airline networks, high passenger volumes and continued demand for flexible fleet solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as tourism recovers, airline networks expand and emerging aviation markets increase capacity. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Narrow Body Aircraft; Wide Body Aircraft; Cargo Aircraft; Regional Aircraft; Turboprop Aircraft

2) By Lease Type: Wet Lease; Damp Lease; Hybrid Lease

3) By Application: Commercial Passenger Operations; Cargo Transport Operations; Charter Services; Emergency And Humanitarian Operations

4) By End User: Airlines; Cargo Operators; Charter Operators; Government Agencies; Private Aviation Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Narrow Body Aircraft: Single Aisle Short Haul Airliner; Single Aisle Medium Haul Airliner; Single Aisle High Capacity Airliner

2) By Wide Body Aircraft: Twin Aisle Long Haul Airliner; Twin Aisle Ultra Long Haul Airliner; Twin Aisle High Density Airliner

3) By Cargo Aircraft: Freighter Passenger Conversion Airliner; Dedicated Cargo Airliner; Combi Cargo Airliner

4) By Regional Aircraft: Short Haul Commuter Airliner; Feeder Route Regional Airliner; Small Capacity Regional Airliner

5) By Turboprop Aircraft: Twin Engine Turboprop Airliner; Single Engine Turboprop Airliner; High Wing Turboprop Airliner

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Aircraft ACMI Leasing market report include:



Avia Solutions Group PLC

SunExpress Airlines

Chorus Aviation Inc.

Cargojet

Alliance Airlines Pty Ltd

GlobalX Airlines

Hi Fly Malta Limited

Titan Airways Limited

EuroAtlantic Airways

DAT LT UAB

Air Atlanta Icelandic

Wamos Air

Privilege Style

Heston Airlines UAB

Sky Lease Cargo Inc.

KlasJet

Fly2Sky Airlines

Airhub Airlines Limited

DHL Aviation

GetJet Airlines UAB Smart Aviation Company Limited.

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