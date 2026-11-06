Global Nursery Odor Absorber Bags Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 8.5% CAGR To 2030 As Munchkin, Angelcare, Ubbi, And Church & Dwight Target Eco-Friendly Demand

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nursery Odor Absorber Bags Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global nursery odor absorber bags market is experiencing strong growth as parents, childcare providers, and daycare operators place greater emphasis on infant hygiene, sanitation, and indoor air quality. The market is projected to increase from $1.88 billion in 2025 to $2.04 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising awareness of nursery hygiene, expanding demand for baby care sanitation products, and the growing adoption of activated charcoal-based odor control solutions. The development of modern childcare and daycare facilities has also increased the need for convenient odor management products. In addition, consumer preference for safer home care solutions has encouraged demand for nursery odor absorber bags designed without harsh chemicals or overpowering fragrances.

The nursery odor absorber bags market is forecast to reach $2.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for sustainable and biodegradable nursery products, premium organic baby care solutions, and chemical-free, hypoallergenic materials. Wider access to baby hygiene products through e-commerce platforms will further support market expansion.

Key nursery odor absorber bags market trends include the increasing use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials intended to improve infant safety. Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic products are gaining popularity among parents concerned about sensitivities and indoor air quality. Manufacturers are also advancing multi-layer activated carbon and bamboo charcoal technologies to provide longer-lasting odor control.

Portable and travel-friendly nursery odor management products represent another important growth opportunity. Compact odor absorber bags can be used near diaper pails, changing stations, cribs, closets, and other nursery areas. Demand is also increasing for dual-function products that combine odor neutralization with moisture absorption, helping maintain fresher and more comfortable baby care environments.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce is a major driver of the nursery odor absorber bags market. Online retail platforms improve product visibility, expand access to specialized nursery hygiene solutions, and allow parents to compare materials, product features, customer reviews, and pricing. Consumers are increasingly choosing digital shopping channels because they offer convenience and time savings. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total U.S. e-commerce sales reached an estimated $1.19 trillion in 2024, an increase of 8.1% from 2023. Continued online retail growth is expected to strengthen the availability and adoption of nursery odor control products.

Changes in infant population levels are also influencing market demand. Higher birth numbers increase the need for effective hygiene and odor management products across homes, nurseries, hospitals, and childcare facilities. The Office for National Statistics reported 594,677 live births in England and Wales in 2024, an increase of 3,605 births, or 0.6%, compared with 591,072 in 2023. Improving maternal and child healthcare services may further support demand for nursery care products in developing and established markets.

The rising number of working parents is creating additional demand for efficient and low-maintenance nursery hygiene solutions. Dual-income households often prioritize products that simplify childcare routines and support cleaner nursery environments. In 2025, 97.4% of U.S. married-couple families with children had at least one employed parent, while both parents were employed in 66.3% of these families, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This workforce participation trend is expected to encourage continued adoption of convenient odor absorber bags in homes and professional childcare settings.

North America was the largest nursery odor absorber bags market in 2025, supported by strong consumer awareness, established baby care retail channels, and demand for premium hygiene products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Activated Charcoal Bags; Baking Soda Bags; Zeolite Bags; Bamboo Charcoal Bags; Scented Bags; Fragrance-Free Bags; Disposable Bags; Reusable Bags; Eco-Friendly Bags; Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Retail Stores; Other Distribution Channels

3) By End User: Residential; Commercial; Daycare Centers; Hospitals And Clinics; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Activated Charcoal Bags: Coconut Shell Charcoal Bags; Activated Carbon Fabric Bags; Hanging Charcoal Bags; Closet Charcoal Bags; Mini Odor Absorber Bags

2) By Baking Soda Bags: Baking Soda Sachets; Moisture Control Bags; Deodorizing Pouches; Scented Baking Soda Bags; Disposable Baking Soda Bags

3) By Zeolite Bags: Natural Zeolite Pouches; Mineral Absorbent Bags; Reusable Zeolite Bags; Air Purification Zeolite Bags; Moisture-Trapping Zeolite Bags

4) By Bamboo Charcoal Bags: Bamboo Air Purifying Bags; Eco Bamboo Deodorizer Bags; Reusable Bamboo Charcoal Bags; Car And Nursery Bamboo Bags; Large Capacity Bamboo Bags

5) By Scented Bags: Lavender Scented Bags; Citrus Scented Bags; Floral Fragrance Bags; Essential Oil Infused Bags; Baby Safe Scented Odor Bags

6) By Fragrance-Free Bags: Hypoallergenic Odor Bags; Chemical-Free Odor Absorber Bags; Unscented Charcoal Bags; Natural Deodorizer Bags; Infant Safe Odor Bags

7) By Disposable Bags: Single Use Odor Absorber Bags; Biodegradable Disposable Bags; Diaper Disposal Odor Bags; Travel Use Odor Bags; Compact Disposable Pouches

8) By Reusable Bags: Rechargeable Odor Absorber Bags; Washable Odor Bags; Long Life Charcoal Bags; Renewable Deodorizer Bags; Reusable Nursery Pouches

9) By Eco-Friendly Bags: Biodegradable Odor Bags; Organic Cotton Odor Bags; Sustainable Bamboo Bags; Recyclable Deodorizer Bags; Plant Based Odor Absorber Bags

10) By Other Product Types: Hanging Deodorizer Bags; Drawer Odor Bags; Closet Freshener Bags; Moisture Absorber Bags; Multi-Purpose Deodorizer Bags.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

