Global Cord Concealers For Nursery Market Report 2026: $1.43 Billion By 2030 At 9.5% CAGR Capitalize On Child-Safe Smart Homes With Legrand, Ugreen, Delamu And Cableorganizer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: CableOrganizer.com, UT Wire, Delamu, Electriduct, BlueLounge. Profile: nursery cord concealers, including safety, demand drivers, trends and regions.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cord Concealers For Nursery Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cord Concealers for Nursery Market to Reach $1.43 Billion by 2030 as Child Safety Demand Accelerates

The global cord concealers for nursery market is experiencing strong growth as parents, caregivers, childcare providers, and residential developers place greater emphasis on creating safer and more organized spaces for infants and young children. The market is projected to increase from $0.91 billion in 2025 to $1 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

Growth in recent years has been supported by heightened awareness of child safety, increasing residential construction, expanding daycare capacity, and stronger consumer demand for home organization products. The growing preference for visually appealing and clutter-free interiors has also encouraged households to adopt nursery cable management solutions that combine safety with attractive design.

The cord concealers for nursery market is forecast to reach $1.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026. Market development is expected to be driven by rising demand for premium nursery safety products, customizable cord concealment systems, child-friendly home furnishings, and multifunctional cable management products. The expansion of online retail channels is also improving product availability and enabling consumers to compare cord covers based on materials, installation requirements, colors, dimensions, and surface compatibility.

Key cord concealer market trends include increasing adoption of child-safe cable management systems, decorative cord covers, and easy-to-install products. Demand is also rising for durable, impact-resistant solutions that can be applied across multiple surfaces. As nursery interiors become more design-focused, manufacturers and retailers are expected to prioritize products that complement room decor while helping reduce access to exposed electrical and data cables.

The rising incidence of home accidents involving infants remains a significant market driver. Babies and toddlers face greater exposure to household hazards as they begin crawling, walking, and exploring their surroundings. Cord concealers can reduce access to exposed wires and help address pulling, tripping, entanglement, and accidental electrical contact risks in nurseries and other child-focused areas.

In 2023, data published through the National Center for Biotechnology Information indicated that falls or impacts with hard objects accounted for 58.2% of reported home accidents among children. Burns represented 30.7%, asphyxia 27.6%, and poisoning 24.4%. These findings underscore the importance of preventative safety measures throughout residential environments and support continued demand for nursery safety and cable organization products.

Urban residential construction is another important factor supporting market expansion. Continued migration to cities, demand for modern housing, and investment in apartment complexes and residential communities are creating opportunities for integrated safety features. Cord concealment products can support organized electrical layouts in family-oriented housing, particularly where developers and occupants prioritize child-safe interiors. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, net additional dwellings in England reached approximately 234,400 units during 2022-2023, reflecting sustained residential development.

The adoption of smart home technology is also increasing the need for effective nursery cord management. Connected monitors, cameras, lighting systems, speakers, air-quality devices, and climate-control products can require multiple power and data cables. Cord concealers help organize these connections while limiting children's access to exposed wiring. In July 2025, SQ Magazine reported that 63% of households had at least one smart home device, highlighting the broader shift toward connected residential environments.

North America was the leading region in the cord concealers for nursery market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as urbanization, residential development, e-commerce adoption, and awareness of household child safety increase. The market's regional coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Floor Cord Concealers; Wall Cord Concealers; Corner Cord Concealers; Flexible Cord Covers; Other Product Types

2) By Installation Type: Adhesive; Screw Mounted; Clip On; Other Installation Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets And Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Nurseries; Playrooms; Daycare Centers; Other Applications

5) By End User: Residential; Daycare Centers; Hospitals; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Floor Cord Concealers: Floor Standing Cord Concealers; Baseboard Cord Concealers; Weighted Base Cord Concealers; Portable Cord Concealers; Decorative Cover Cord Concealers

2) By Wall Cord Concealers: Adhesive Mounted Cord Concealers; Screw Mounted Cord Concealers; Paintable Surface Cord Concealers; Corner Wall Cord Concealers; Slim Profile Wall Cord Concealers

3) By Corner Cord Concealers: Telescopic Length Cord Concealers; Flexible Bendable Cord Concealers; Height Adjustable Cord Concealers; Width Adjustable Cord Concealers; Multi Angle Adjustable Cord Concealers

4) By Flexible Cord Covers: Interlocking Segment Cord Covers; Expandable Length Cord Covers; Customizable Channel Cord Covers; Clip Together Cord Covers; Multi Section Cord Covers

5) By Other Product Types: Fabric Sleeve Cord Concealers; Cable Management Boxes; Spiral Wrap Cord Concealers; Under Carpet Cord Concealers; Magnetic Cord Concealers

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



CableOrganizer.com LLC

UT Wire Inc.

Delamu (Hong Kong) Limited

Electriduct Inc.

BlueLounge Design LLC

Tee-Zed Products LLC

Ugreen Group Limited Legrand S.A.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900