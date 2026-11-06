Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $4.7B By 2030 As Thermo Fisher, Agilent, QIAGEN And IDT Accelerate GMP And CRISPR Capacity

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis services market is experiencing strong growth as demand increases across genomics, molecular diagnostics, gene editing and nucleic acid therapeutics. The market expanded from $2.93 billion in 2025 to an estimated $3.21 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This expansion follows sustained investment in molecular biology research, genomic testing, polymerase chain reaction applications, sequencing technologies and biotechnology research and development.

Looking ahead, the oligonucleotide synthesis services market is projected to reach $4.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10%. Growth is expected to be supported by expanding gene and cell therapy pipelines, increasing use of CRISPR and other gene-editing technologies, wider adoption of precision diagnostics and continued development of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The scaling of clinical-grade oligonucleotide production will also create opportunities for providers with advanced manufacturing, purification and quality-control capabilities.

Key oligonucleotide synthesis market trends include high-throughput custom production, modified and labeled DNA and RNA sequences, GMP-grade manufacturing and rapid-turnaround services for gene-editing applications. Providers are also investing in advanced purification workflows and flexible production platforms that can support projects from early discovery through preclinical development and commercial-scale manufacturing. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic organizations seek reliable supply chains and consistent product quality.

The growing focus on personalized medicine is a major driver of market expansion. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics are enabling healthcare organizations to match diagnostic and treatment strategies more closely with individual genetic profiles. Oligonucleotide synthesis services support this shift by supplying custom DNA and RNA sequences for patient-specific testing, targeted therapies and gene-based treatments.

Regulatory activity highlights the increasing importance of personalized treatments. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. Approvals during the year also included seven personalized cancer medicines and three treatments for other diseases and conditions. This expanding pipeline is increasing demand for precise, scalable and quality-controlled oligonucleotide production.

Service providers are responding by broadening DNA and RNA manufacturing capabilities for therapeutic and diagnostic research. In May 2025, Oligo Factory Inc. introduced a low-scale oligonucleotide synthesis service designed to support early-stage researchers and developers. The service enables custom DNA and RNA production beginning at 50 nmol for applications including therapeutics, diagnostics, quantitative PCR, next-generation sequencing and preclinical studies.

The offering provides turnaround times of four weeks or less and supports production under GMP or ISO 13485 quality frameworks. Its flexible model is intended to reduce material waste and lower early development costs while allowing customers to scale projects without changing suppliers. Such low-volume services address the needs of research teams that require prototypes or specialized sequences but cannot justify large minimum orders.

Strategic partnerships are also strengthening international distribution and customer support. In September 2023, Bioserve Biotechnologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. partnered with BioMavericks Ltd. to expand the marketing and distribution of molecular biology products in the United Kingdom. The collaboration is intended to improve access to DNA oligonucleotide synthesis services, strengthen technical support and accelerate adoption across research and diagnostic applications. BioMavericks applies artificial intelligence to the discovery of early-stage biomarkers for cancer diagnostics, creating potential synergies between custom oligonucleotide production and data-driven diagnostic development.

Tariffs on specialty reagents, phosphoramidites and laboratory chemicals are creating cost pressures across the oligonucleotide synthesis services market. High-purity and chemically modified oligonucleotide production is particularly exposed because it frequently depends on imported synthesis reagents. Manufacturing and research centers in North America and Europe may face higher procurement expenses, potentially increasing project budgets and reducing outsourcing volumes among smaller laboratories. However, these pressures are also encouraging regional reagent production, supply-chain diversification and investment in localized oligonucleotide synthesis capacity.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type Of Oligonucleotide: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Ribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Peptide Nucleic Acids (PNAs); Locked Nucleic Acids (LNAs); Other Synthetic Nucleotides

2) By Synthesis Method: Solid Phase Synthesis; Liquid Phase Synthesis; Microarray Based Synthesis; Oligonucleotide Synthesis Via Automated Synthesizers; Enzymatic Synthesis

3) By Purity Level: Standard Purity; High Purity; Ultra High Purity; Custom Purity Solutions; Quality Control Measures

4) By Application: Diagnostics; Therapeutics; Research and Development; Gene Editing; Vaccine Development

5) By End User: Academic and Research Institutions; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Diagnostic Laboratories; Contract Research Organizations (CROs); Clinical Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Deoxyribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides: Standard Deoxyribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Modified Deoxyribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Phosphorothioate Deoxyribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Methylated Deoxyribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides

2) By Ribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides: Standard Ribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Modified Ribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Micro Ribonucleic Acid Oligonucleotides

3) By Peptide Nucleic Acids: Standard Peptide Nucleic Acids; Modified Peptide Nucleic Acids; Functionalized Peptide Nucleic Acids

4) By Locked Nucleic Acids: Standard Locked Nucleic Acids; 2'-O-Methyl Locked Nucleic Acids; Gapmer Locked Nucleic Acids

5) By Other Synthetic Nucleotides: Morpholino Oligonucleotides; Phosphoramidite Oligonucleotides; Xeno Nucleic Acid Oligonucleotides; Synthetic Aptamers

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

