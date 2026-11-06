Global Homologous Recombination Pathway Panels Market Report 2026 Homologous Recombination Pathway Panels Market Poised To Reach $2.03 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Homologous Recombination Pathway Panels Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global homologous recombination pathway panels market is experiencing rapid growth as precision oncology, genomic testing, and personalized cancer treatment become increasingly integrated into clinical care. The market is projected to expand from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $2.03 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by increased precision oncology research, broader use of genetic testing in cancer diagnosis, growth in hereditary cancer screening programs, and greater availability of next-generation sequencing technologies. Collaboration between diagnostic companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers has also accelerated the development and clinical application of genomic panels.

Future growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of companion diagnostics, rising demand for personalized cancer therapies, and the expansion of clinical genomics within hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. Additional market drivers include artificial intelligence-assisted variant interpretation, regulatory approvals for genomic panels, and increasing use of integrated genomic profiling to inform treatment decisions.

Homologous recombination pathway panels analyze genes involved in DNA repair and are used in cancer diagnostics, hereditary cancer risk assessment, clinical research, and precision oncology. These panels help identify genetic alterations associated with cancer susceptibility, prognosis, and potential response to targeted treatments, including poly ADP ribose polymerase inhibitors.

The increasing adoption of targeted therapies is a major catalyst for homologous recombination pathway panel market growth. These panels can identify patients with DNA repair deficiencies who may benefit from specific treatment strategies. Their use enables clinicians to improve patient selection, optimize therapeutic planning, and support more individualized approaches to cancer care. Continued expansion of gene and cell therapy development is also strengthening demand for advanced molecular diagnostic tools.

A rising number of clinical trials is further supporting market development. Clinical studies validate the ability of homologous recombination repair gene panels to identify relevant biomarkers, guide therapy selection, and evaluate treatment outcomes across patient populations. According to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, the number of industry clinical trials initiated in the UK increased from 411 in 2022 to 426 in 2023, highlighting continued investment in clinical research and novel therapies.

Innovation is focused on comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency testing, next-generation sequencing-based assays, therapy-selection panels, integrated genomic profiling kits, and diagnostic solutions with faster turnaround times. In September 2024, Integrated DNA Technologies launched Archer homologous recombination deficiency technology for solid-tumor research. The technology supports the assessment of homologous recombination deficiency alongside biomarkers such as microsatellite instability and tumor mutational burden using low-input samples. Its flexible next-generation sequencing design allows standalone, integrated, or spike-in applications without requiring extensive workflow changes.

Key panel categories include comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency panels, focused homologous recombination repair gene panels, custom research panels, and integrated genomic profiling kits. Technologies used across these products include next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarray-based testing, and other molecular diagnostic platforms. Applications span clinical diagnostics, cancer research, genetic disorder studies, and drug discovery, while principal end users include hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical organizations.

Tariffs are creating operational challenges by increasing the cost of imported sequencing instruments, reagents, bioinformatics software licenses, and specialized laboratory consumables. North American and European laboratories with significant reliance on imported genomic technologies are particularly exposed, while Asia-Pacific markets face pricing pressure related to sequencing reagents. Although these costs can affect testing prices and procurement schedules, they are also encouraging domestic reagent production, regional sequencing infrastructure, and investment in locally manufactured genomic testing solutions.

Overall, the homologous recombination pathway panels industry is positioned for sustained expansion as precision medicine becomes more prominent in oncology. Advances in genomic profiling, companion diagnostics, biomarker-led clinical trials, and rapid testing platforms are expected to improve access to actionable molecular insights and strengthen the role of homologous recombination testing in cancer research and treatment planning.

Markets Covered:

1) By Panel Type: Comprehensive Homologous Recombination Deficiency Panels; Focused Or Core Homologous Recombination Repair Gene Panels; Custom Or Research Panels; Integrated Genomic Profiling Kits

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS); Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR); Microarray Based Panels; Other Molecular Diagnostic Techniques

3) By Application: Cancer Research; Genetic Disorder Studies; Drug Discovery; Clinical Diagnostics; Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes; Biotechnology Companies; Pharmaceutical Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Comprehensive Homologous Recombination Deficiency Panels: Broad Gene Coverage Panels; Clinical Grade Diagnostic Panels; Therapy Selection Panels; Prognostic Risk Assessment Panels

2) By Focused Or Core Homologous Recombination Repair Gene Panels: Single Pathway Targeted Panels; Small Gene Set Panels; Cost Optimized Clinical Panels; Rapid Turnaround Testing Panels

3) By Custom Or Research Panels: Disease Specific Research Panels; Institution Designed Gene Panels; Exploratory Genomic Study Panels; Preclinical Research Panels

4) By Integrated Genomic Profiling Kits: Multigene Sequencing Kits; Combined Mutation and Structural Variant Kits; End To End Genomic Analysis Kits; Clinical Workflow Integrated Kits

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

