Global Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 29.8% CAGR As Pfizer, CSL Behring, Bayer, And REGENXBIO Accelerate AAV Innovation

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemophilia B gene therapy market is experiencing exponential growth as advances in gene delivery, clinical research and treatment accessibility accelerate the development of durable therapies. The market is projected to increase from $0.55 billion in 2025 to $0.71 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $2.01 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 29.8%.

Historic market growth has been supported by improvements in gene delivery technologies, stronger scientific understanding of hemophilia B genetics, broader clinical research programs and increased availability of specialized treatment centers. The burden associated with lifelong factor IX replacement therapy has also strengthened demand for treatment options capable of delivering sustained therapeutic benefits while reducing the frequency of routine infusions.

During the forecast period, market expansion is expected to be driven by additional gene therapy approvals, rising investment in rare disease treatments and growing demand for long-lasting clinical outcomes. Advanced manufacturing capacity, patient access initiatives and greater regulatory alignment for novel therapies will further support commercialization. Key hemophilia B gene therapy market trends include progress toward one-time treatments, improved long-term factor IX expression, optimization of adeno-associated virus vectors and the development of more personalized therapeutic approaches.

The increasing number of gene therapy clinical trials is a significant growth driver. Investment from biopharmaceutical companies, advances in viral vector technology and supportive regulatory frameworks are creating stronger clinical development pathways for rare genetic disorders. Hemophilia B programs benefit from expanding expertise in in vivo gene delivery, established manufacturing capabilities and accumulated regulatory knowledge. In January 2026, the Bioindustry Association reported 193 ongoing advanced therapy clinical trials in the UK. More than half were in early development, approximately 80% were commercially sponsored and over 80% focused on gene therapies, with activity divided between ex vivo and in vivo approaches.

Growing adoption of personalized medicine is also contributing to hemophilia B gene therapy market growth. Advances in genomics, biomarker identification and targeted treatment development are enabling clinicians to assess eligibility, optimize treatment strategies and monitor safety and durability according to individual patient characteristics. This approach is particularly relevant to gene-based interventions addressing the underlying genetic cause of hemophilia B. In February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the US Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases during 2023.

Innovation in next-generation gene delivery platforms remains a major competitive focus. Optimized adeno-associated virus vector systems are being developed to improve the transfer of functional factor IX genes into liver cells and support sustained factor production. In May 2023, CSL Behring received European Commission approval for HEMGENIX, the first gene therapy approved in Europe for hemophilia B. The treatment is indicated for adults with severe or moderately severe hemophilia B who do not have a history of factor IX inhibitors. Results from the pivotal HOPE-B study showed that a significant proportion of treated patients no longer required regular factor IX infusions, underscoring the potential for durable disease management.

The hemophilia B gene therapy market is segmented by vector type, disease severity, treatment approach, patient age group and distribution channel. Vector categories include adeno-associated viral vectors, lentiviral vectors and retroviral vectors. Clinical applications cover severe, moderate and mild hemophilia B, while treatment approaches include on-demand, prophylactic and potentially curative therapies. Patient populations span pediatric, adult and geriatric groups, with distribution primarily occurring through hospital and specialty pharmacies.

Tariffs are creating additional challenges by raising the cost of imported viral vectors, bioprocessing equipment, reagents and specialized laboratory instruments. North American and European research organizations are particularly exposed to global supply-chain dependencies, while Asia-Pacific clinical programs face higher costs for imported trial materials. Although these pressures may increase development expenses and extend commercialization timelines, they are also encouraging regional biomanufacturing investment, localized vector production and stronger domestic capabilities in advanced gene therapy technologies.

Overall, the hemophilia B gene therapy market outlook remains highly favorable. Continued clinical progress, regulatory approvals, manufacturing expansion and patient demand for durable alternatives to lifelong replacement therapy are expected to sustain rapid market growth through 2030.

Markets Covered:

1) By Therapy: Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) Vectors; Lentiviral Vectors; Retroviral Vectors

2) By Disease Severity: Severe Hemophilia B; Moderate Hemophilia B; Mild Hemophilia B

3) By Treatment Type: On-Demand; Cure; Prophylaxis

4) By Patient Age Group: Geriatric; Adults; Pediatric

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Specialty Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors: Single-Stranded Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors; Self-Complementary Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors; Tissue Specific Promoter Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors; Capsid Modified Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors

2) By Lentiviral Vectors: Integrating Lentiviral Vectors; Non-Integrating Lentiviral Vectors; Self-Inactivating Lentiviral Vectors; Pseudotyped Lentiviral Vectors

3) By Retroviral Vectors: Gamma Retroviral Vectors; Alpha Retroviral Vectors; Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus Retroviral Vectors; Spumaretroviral Vectors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

