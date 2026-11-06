AI In Virtual Medical Assistants Market To Worth USD 8.85 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 36.6% Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global AI in virtual medical assistants market to grow from USD 1.86 billion in 2025 to USD 8.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by advancements in natural language processing, generative AI, and speech recognition, increasing healthcare workforce shortages, the need to reduce administrative burdens on clinicians, and growing adoption of AI-powered patient engagement and virtual care solutions.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 1.86 billion

Market forecast, 2030: USD 8.85 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 36.6% (2025–2030)

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Largest offering segment: Web-based platforms

Largest mode of interaction segment: Text-based interaction

Largest application segment: Clinical applications Key players: Microsoft (US), Verint Systems (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), and Salesforce, Inc. (US)

Why This Market Matters

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting AI-powered virtual medical assistants to address clinician shortages, streamline administrative processes, and improve patient engagement. These solutions support symptom assessment, appointment scheduling, medication reminders, clinical documentation, and remote patient interactions. Advancements in conversational AI, natural language processing, and speech recognition are enabling more accurate and context-aware interactions, while integration with electronic health records and telehealth platforms is helping healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency and expand access to care.

Market Overview

The AI in virtual medical assistants market is experiencing rapid development as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare providers, and healthcare payers adopt conversational AI, virtual triage, and remote monitoring solutions. Web-based platforms and text-based interfaces are supporting accessible deployment across patient portals and digital health channels. Increasing integration with electronic health records and telehealth platforms is streamlining workflows, supporting clinical decision-making, reducing administrative workload, and enabling more personalized patient engagement across healthcare settings.

Analyst Perspective

The market is shifting toward more intelligent, conversational, and integrated virtual healthcare experiences. Advances in generative AI, natural language processing, voice recognition, and clinical decision support are enabling virtual assistants to perform increasingly complex tasks, while emerging markets offer opportunities to expand access to healthcare services. However, data privacy and security concerns, cybersecurity risks, and uncertainty surrounding accountability for AI-assisted clinical decisions remain important challenges. Companies that combine secure deployment, regulatory compliance, effective clinical workflows, and multilingual capabilities are positioned to address evolving healthcare needs.

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Segment Analysis

By offering, web-based platforms held the largest share of the AI in virtual medical assistants market in 2024, supported by easy deployment, cross-device accessibility, and integration with electronic health records and hospital IT systems. These platforms enable healthcare organizations to scale patient support, appointment scheduling, and clinical workflow automation without complex installations. Microsoft provides web-based healthcare assistant capabilities through its cloud platform, supporting delivery through browsers and web portals.

By mode of interaction, text-based interaction held the largest market share in 2024, driven by its simplicity, low cost, and widespread use across messaging applications and patient portals. Text-based assistants support symptom checking, appointment scheduling, medication reminders, and patient follow-ups. Ada Health offers a text-based AI assistant that guides users through symptom assessment and care recommendations, supporting accessible digital health interactions.

By application, the clinical segment held the largest share of the AI in virtual medical assistants market in 2024. Demand is supported by the use of AI-powered assistants for symptom assessment, chronic care tracking, medication adherence, and post-treatment monitoring. Integration with electronic health records enables personalized care and more efficient documentation, while solutions such as Teladoc Health's virtual care capabilities support symptom intake and follow-up interactions within telehealth services.

By end user, healthcare providers held the largest market share in 2024, driven by growing adoption of advanced healthcare technologies to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Hospitals and clinics are using electronic health records, AI-powered tools, and virtual health assistants to streamline workflows, support clinical decision-making, and deliver personalized care. Integration with existing healthcare systems further supports patient engagement and the optimization of clinical operations.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for AI in virtual medical assistants, supported by rapid digital health adoption, expanding smartphone penetration, large patient populations, and government initiatives to improve healthcare access. Countries across the region are increasingly leveraging AI technologies to address clinician shortages and rising healthcare demand. Apollo Hospitals has adopted AI-driven virtual assistants and digital health platforms to support patient engagement, appointment management, and remote care across its hospital network.

Key Industry Trends



Increasing adoption of conversational AI and generative AI in healthcare

Growing use of virtual triage, symptom assessment, and remote patient monitoring

Rising integration of AI assistants with electronic health records and telehealth platforms

Expansion of multilingual and messaging-based healthcare assistance in underserved markets Increasing focus on data security, regulatory compliance, and responsible AI deployment

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the AI in virtual medical assistants market includes established technology companies, healthcare providers, digital health businesses, and emerging AI specialists. Key players include Microsoft (US), Verint Systems (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Salesforce, Inc. (US), LivePerson (US), eGain Corporation (US), Infermedica (Poland), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Teckel Medical (Spain), Fabric Labs (US), Movate (US), Feebris (UK), HealthTap, Inc. (US), and Ada Health (Germany). These companies are pursuing product development, partnerships, acquisitions, and platform enhancements to expand their market presence and improve patient engagement, workflow automation, and digital healthcare delivery.

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