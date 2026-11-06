Built By Operators, For Operators: Cat5 Resources Enters Software Market With CORE

Cat5 Resources supports critical infrastructure operations through field services, equipment maintenance, and operational support across multiple locations.

Woman-owned infrastructure services company introduces a proprietary platform connecting customers, vendors and field teams across commercial sites.

- Cindy Perez, CEO of Cat5 ResourcesBEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cat5 Resources, a woman-owned provider of critical infrastructure support and commercial maintenance services, has launched CORE (Centralized Operations & Resource Execution), a proprietary web-based platform that connects work orders, assets, documentation, service history and reporting in one centralized system. Customers using Cat5 Resources' services can access CORE to monitor work activity, receive updates and generate reports about their operations.Developed around the demands of managing critical infrastructure across multiple locations, CORE gives commercial customers a shared view of information used by Cat5 Resources, its vendors and field teams. The platform supports telecommunications operators, industrial customers and other businesses responsible for distributed facilities, equipment and essential systems.Addressing the Challenges of Multi-Site OperationsHow can businesses track maintenance work orders across multiple locations? How can facility managers quickly find service records, photos and updates without searching through emails and spreadsheets? For organizations overseeing dozens or thousands of sites, disconnected information can make coordination and oversight difficult.CORE brings these records together, allowing authorized users to review work in progress, access past service activity and follow updates through a common platform. Email alerts and in-app notifications help keep teams informed as activity is documented.CORE Platform CapabilitiesThe platform brings together several functions that support day-to-day infrastructure and facilities operations:- Work Order Visibility - Track ongoing work and related service activity across sites.- Asset and Service History - Access equipment information and historical maintenance records.- Centralized Documentation - Review photos, videos and records associated with service events.- Notifications - Receive email alerts and in-app updates about operational activity.- Reporting and Analytics - Monitor maintenance activity, review trends and generate reports.- Role-Based Access - Provide appropriate access to customers, vendors and team members.Customers can receive reports from Cat5 Resources and generate their own reports within CORE, providing direct access to operational information when they need it. The system is designed to scale with organizations managing anywhere from 50 to 15,000 sites; this describes its intended range, not a claim about current deployments.Built Around Commercial Infrastructure NeedsCat5 Resources supports telecommunications networks, industrial customers and commercial operations through services including generator maintenance, facilities management, fuel logistics and disaster response. CORE complements these field services by connecting service documentation and customer communication in one place. Its applications extend beyond telecommunications to businesses managing equipment across multiple locations, including nursing homes, pharmacies, healthcare and urgent care facilities, as well as other commercial properties with backup power equipment or critical assets.Continued Investment in Customer VisibilityCORE reflects Cat5 Resources' investment in tools that make maintenance information more accessible to the organizations it serves. Customers can learn more about the platform and its role in Cat5's commercial infrastructure services at core/.About Cat5 ResourcesFounded in 2013 by CEO Cindy Perez, Cat5 Resources is a woman-owned infrastructure services company headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. With operations spanning the southeastern United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company supports telecommunications providers and commercial organizations with generator maintenance, facilities management, fuel logistics, disaster response, and related field services. Learn more at .

Vyki Derrick

Cat5 Resources

+1 855-550-2285

Cat5 Resources CORE | Critical Infrastructure & Work Order Management

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Built by Operators, for Operators: Cat5 Resources Enters Software Market With CORE News Provided By Cat5 Resources November 06, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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