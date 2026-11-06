Snapmaker Announces $699 Black Friday Price For U1, Its Toolchanger 3D Printer

The four-toolhead 3D printer will be offered at $300 below its regular price from November 2 through December 1.

The four-toolhead 3D printer will be offered at $300 below its regular price from November 2 through December 1.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Snapmaker announced that its U1 four-toolhead 3D printer will be available for $699, down from $999, from November 2 through December 1. Alongside the $300 saving, the Snapmaker online store will offer discounts on selected filaments, additional savings for new newsletter subscribers, a U1 giveaway and exclusive gift cards for customers who have previously purchased a U1 through the official store.Efficient Multicolor and Multi-Material Printing for $699The U1 features Snapmaker's SnapSwapTM system, which switches between four independent, preheated toolheads in approximately five seconds. By swapping complete toolheads, it reduces the repeated filament loading, unloading and purging associated with conventional single-nozzle filament-switching systems. The U1 supports up to four colors or materials in a single print.From colorful character models and personalized holiday gifts to educational displays and functional prototypes, the U1 supports a range of creative applications. Users can highlight model details with multiple colors or explore material and support combinations suited to their projects, subject to material compatibility and print settings. The $699 promotional price makes these capabilities more accessible to first-time users and makers looking to upgrade their equipment.Filament Discounts and Benefits for New and Existing CustomersSnapmaker's online store will also offer Black Friday discounts on a wide selection of filaments. Customers can stock up for multicolor models, multi-material projects, Christmas decorations and everyday printing. Eligible products and discounts will be listed on the official promotion page.During the promotion, the Snapmaker online store will offer discounts on selected filaments, helping customers stock up for holiday decorations, personalized gifts and everyday printing. New customers who subscribe to the store newsletter during the promotion can receive an additional discount. Snapmaker will also randomly select one user who subscribes during the promotional period to receive a free U1 3D printer. Customers who have previously purchased a U1 through the official online store will receive an exclusive gift card as a thank-you for their support.The Black Friday promotion ends December 1. Visit the href="" rel="external nofollow" snapmake for details. Regional pricing, filament discounts, newsletter offers, giveaway eligibility and gift card redemption are subject to the terms published on the official promotion page.About SnapmakerSnapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop toolchanger 3D printers. It's dedicated to creating premium-quality and user-friendly desktop fabricating machines, bringing creation to everyone, and empowering the users to create their best. For more information, please visit .

Hao Jiang

Snapmaker

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Snapmaker Announces $699 Black Friday Price for U1, Its Toolchanger 3D Printer News Provided By SNAPMAKER HK LIMITED November 06, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.