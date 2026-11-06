Space Force Association Hosts Family Readiness Activation At Spacepower Conference 2026

“Connected by Purpose” offers spouse-focused mission briefings, leadership discussions, and financial wellness programming on December 8 in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) will host Connected by Purpose: Understanding Our Mission. Having a Voice in Our Future. Strengthening Our Community., a Family Readiness activation for spouses, on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, as part of Spacepower Conference 2026 (SPC26) at the Hilton Orlando.The program takes place in the Family Readiness Lounge, Powered by First Command. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and programming concludes at 2 p.m. Participants can expect spouse-focused mission briefings, leadership discussions, financial wellness programming, and more. Lunch is included and childcare is provided.Space is limited to the first 100 spouses and early registration is recommended. Spouses receive complimentary Spacepower Conference registration as part of this activation, but attendance is not required.“Family readiness is mission readiness. That's why we're committed to equipping our Guardian families with the information and resources they need, and the assurance that they are never alone. When families understand the mission and have a voice in shaping our service's culture, they grow stronger, and stronger families build a stronger force,” said Debbie Schiess, Chief of Space Operations Spouse.“Guardians can't do this mission alone, and neither can their families. When we help spouses understand the mission, have a voice in the future, and feel connected to a community that has their back, we strengthen the Guardians they love and the Space Force as a whole,“ said Abi Scott, Chief Operating Officer, Space Force Association.SFA is dedicated to supporting Guardians and all active-duty military and their families. The Family Readiness activation is part of SPC26, taking place December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando. For more information and to register, visit .About Spacepower ConferenceSpacepower Conference 2026 brings together Guardians, joint and allied warfighters, industry innovators and investors, and the next generation of talent, December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando. Learn more at attendspacepower.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and nationally recognized military association supporting the U.S. Space Force and its Guardians, and advocating for U.S.-led space security.

Emily Honhart

Space Force Association

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Space Force Association Hosts Family Readiness Activation at Spacepower Conference 2026 News Provided By Emily Honhart, Space Force Association November 06, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry



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