Htrust Consulting Launches The Manager's Edge To Transform GCC Leadership Pipelines

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Ammandeep A Kaurr, Founder & CEO, HTrust Consulting, Dubai

Led by Ammandeep A Kaurr, HTrust Consulting's experiential program empowers GCC enterprises turn frontline managers into accountable, high-impact leaders.

- Ammandeep A Kaur, Founder & CEO, HTrust ConsultingDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Across the GCC, ambitious national mandates and rapid expansion have elevated C-suite expectations to an all-time high. Yet, board-level strategies routinely stall at the execution layer due to an overlooked balance-sheet risk: the middle management capability gap. Enterprises consistently elevate their finest technical individual contributors into leadership roles, yet leave them stranded without the behavioral frameworks, executive language, or management toolkits required to mobilize people and protect enterprise value.The consequences of this disconnect are measurable and severe. Research consistently reveals that 60% to 70% of employees globally are disengaged, with the direct manager cited as the primary reason. In competitive markets across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, unequipped managers fuel high employee attrition-costing businesses anywhere from 50% to 200% of an annual salary to replace each departing team member. As the old management adage states, employees do not leave companies; they leave managers.To solve this persistent execution barrier, Dubai-based human capital firm HTrust Consulting has officially launched The Manager's Edge Program. Developed specifically to address the nuances of diverse, multi-generational, and multi-national workforces across the Middle East, the program moves far beyond theoretical lectures. It introduces an agile, experiential learning intervention that transforms middle and senior managers into empathetic, accountable leaders who bridge executive ambition with operational delivery.Rather than relying on passive classroom seminars, the program is built around practical, activity-based modules that mirror everyday workplace friction. Leaders participate in live scenario handling, constructive feedback simulations, and interactive transition audits. Through specialized prompt-led exercises, managers analyze their weekly workload to distinguish individual contributor tasks from strategic people leadership, establishing actionable 90-day roadmaps to delegate, align, and elevate their teams.A core differentiator of HTrust's framework is its focus on sustained behavioral adoption and measurable business return. The journey begins with deep diagnostic assessments to identify baseline friction points and team management blind spots. Following the intensive two-day in-person workshop, participants enter structured follow-up coaching cycles and peer-accountability cohorts, ensuring that new leadership habits are actively embedded into daily operational cadences.Regional enterprises have already seen measurable success with the intervention. In a recent deployment for a regional distribution conglomerate operating across five GCC nations, HTrust helped shift team leads from reactive, task-focused managers into proactive, people-centric leaders. The intervention established unified standards for performance feedback, improved cross-border team morale, and directly minimized productivity loss and turnover.Organizations looking to audit their workforce readiness can integrate the program alongside HTrust's strategic CHRO Advisory Services to align talent architecture directly with C-suite revenue goals. By anchoring executive intent into daily management behaviors, regional businesses can protect their bottom line, retain mission-critical talent, and cultivate high-trust workplaces built for sustainable growth.Enterprises ready to eliminate operational friction and evaluate leadership capabilities can explore comprehensive Leadership Development Solutions and schedule diagnostic sessions directly with HTrust's practice leads.

Ammandeep Kaurr

HTrust Consulting

+971 52 150 3921

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HTrust Consulting Launches The Manager's Edge to Transform GCC Leadership Pipelines News Provided By Conceptualise November 06, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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