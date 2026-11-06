Trukid Marks Two Years At Wegmans, Now Available In 79 Stores Across The East Coast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mess-free Bubble Podz, including a formula with the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, arrive just ahead of winter dry-skin season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TruKid, the kids' skincare brand founded in 2008 by a mother of six, marked two years at Wegmans Food Markets. Its Bubble Podz, bubble bath pods are now carried in 79 Wegmans stores across the East Coast and are available for same-day delivery through Instacart.Bubble Podz, bubble bath replaces the guesswork of pouring bubble bath from a bottle with a single, pre-measured pod: drop one in the tub, and it blooms into soft, fluffy bubbles, with no measuring, spills, or sticky mess. The Sensitive Care formula is made for eczema-prone skin and carries the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, a timely option as cold weather arrives and kids' dry skin flares. Lavender adds a calming scent to the nightly wind-down. Both formulas are cruelty-free and made in the USA.Founder Jennifer Adams Bunkers started TruKid after her young daughter got into her wrinkle cream and broke out in irritation. It was a wake-up call that most“grown-up” skincare isn't made with kids in mind. She spent the next year developing products designed specifically for children, and TruKid has held the same line ever since: gentle enough for kids, but great for the whole family.“Parents read every label in the aisle. I know, because I'm the same way,” said Bunkers, TruKid's founder and CEO.“Two years in, seeing families keep putting TruKid back in their carts means more to me than any launch day. We made Bubble Podz so parents don't have to choose between a fun bath and a gentle one.”TruKid Bubble Podz, bubble bath Sensitive Care and Lavender are available in 8-count pouches at a suggested retail price of $7.99.About TruKidFounded in 2008 by Jennifer Adams Bunkers, a mother of six, TruKid has spent nearly two decades creating skin care and bath products designed specifically for children.“We bring clean, comfy fun back to bathtime. That's our promise,” says Bunkers. TruKid's products are cruelty-free and made in the USA, and its Sensitive Care line carries the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. Learn more at trukid.Notes to editors: Product samples, high-resolution product and founder photography, and founder interviews are available on request. Bubble Podz Sensitive Care (UPC 611455110017) and Lavender (UPC 611455110024). [Wegmans store locator and Instacart link ]

Elisa Salazar

TruKid

+1 888-878-5432

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TruKid Marks Two Years at Wegmans, Now Available in 79 Stores Across the East Coast News Provided By TruKid November 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.