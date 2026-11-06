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Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Is Projected to Grow at a 13.4% CAGR Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The cancer tumor profiling market is rapidly becoming a crucial part of oncology, offering valuable insights into tumor characteristics that help guide treatment decisions. With advancements in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, this sector is set for significant growth in the coming years. Below, we explore the market's size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Projected Market Size of the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market by 2026

The cancer tumor profiling market has seen remarkable expansion recently and is expected to continue this upward trend. From a valuation of $14.97 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This past growth has been largely driven by the increased use of tumor biopsy testing, growth in oncology research initiatives, early adoption of molecular stratification in clinical settings, development of hospital-based profiling services, and the broader availability of advanced lab infrastructure.

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Future Outlook and Market Growth Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow even more substantially, reaching $28.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4%. This anticipated expansion is supported by rising demand for precision oncology tools, the development of personalized cancer treatments, increasing investments in translational research, wider use of cutting-edge sequencing technologies, and a stronger focus on predictive oncology diagnostics. Key trends expected to impact the market include broader implementation of multi-omics tumor profiling, greater acceptance of targeted sequencing panels, integration of AI-driven biomarker analysis, enhanced personalized treatment planning, and deeper emphasis on prognostic profiling.

Understanding Cancer Tumor Profiling and Its Importance

Cancer tumor profiling involves laboratory testing of tumor tissue samples to detect specific genes, mutations, proteins, or other biomarkers. This process is critical not only for crafting effective treatment strategies but also for predicting the likelihood of cancer recurrence or its spread to other body parts. By providing detailed molecular insights, tumor profiling enables oncologists to tailor therapies more precisely to each patient's cancer profile.

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Global Incidence of Cancer as a Growth Catalyst for Tumor Profiling

The rising number of cancer cases worldwide serves as a significant driver for the cancer tumor profiling market. Cancer is characterized by uncontrolled cell growth and its potential to metastasize, increasing the urgency for accurate diagnostics. As cancer diagnoses increase, so does the need for tumor profiling to assess disease severity and guide treatment options. For example, the American Cancer Society reported that in 2024, approximately 2 million new cancer cases were identified in the United States, up from 1.9 million in 2023. This growing prevalence underscores the expanding demand for tumor profiling services.

The Impact of Increasing Stomach Cancer Cases on Market Growth

Another important factor fueling the cancer tumor profiling market is the rising incidence of stomach cancer. This type of cancer involves malignant cell growth in the stomach lining and is distinct from tumors such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs), which can increase the risk of additional cancers. Tumor profiling provides critical information about stomach cancer progression, aiding in more effective treatment plans. For instance, Cancer Research UK projects a 12% decline in stomach cancer incidence in the UK between 2023–2025 and 2038–2040, averaging 8 cases per 100,000 people annually. Despite this projected decrease, the overall presence of stomach cancer continues to prompt demand for profiling technologies.

Regional Leadership and Growth Expectations in Cancer Tumor Profiling

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cancer tumor profiling market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and extensive research activities. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare access and increasing investments in oncology diagnostics. The market report includes analyses of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Is Projected to Grow at a 13.4% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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