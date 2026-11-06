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Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Expected to Grow Rapidly at a 6.7% CAGR Until 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The cancer in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is witnessing significant momentum as advancements in technology and rising cancer prevalence drive demand for more effective diagnostic solutions. This sector plays a crucial role in improving early detection and personalized treatment of cancer, making it a vital component of modern healthcare. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping this important industry.

Steady Growth Expected in the Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size

The cancer in vitro diagnostics market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $14.32 billion in 2025 to $15.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The market's historical expansion is largely driven by enhancements in hospital diagnostic infrastructure, increased adoption of biomarker-based testing, widespread use of PCR and immunoassay technologies, the rise of cancer screening programs, as well as advancements in laboratory automation.

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Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $19.85 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include rising demand for personalized oncology diagnostics, growing investments in genomic sequencing technologies, greater availability of point-of-care cancer testing, increasing integration of cloud-based diagnostic platforms, and a stronger focus on precision medicine. Key trends likely to influence the market in the coming years involve expanded use of molecular and genomic cancer testing, adoption of companion diagnostics, growth in AI-driven data interpretation, broader applications of liquid biopsies, and intensified efforts toward early cancer detection.

Understanding Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics and Their Importance

Cancer in vitro diagnostics refer to laboratory tests conducted outside the human body on samples such as blood, tissue, or other bodily fluids. These tests are designed to detect, monitor, and manage cancer by analyzing biomarkers, genetic mutations, and other cancer-related indicators. Their vital role lies in enabling early diagnosis, prognosis assessment, and guiding treatment choices, which collectively help improve patient outcomes by facilitating timely and targeted interventions.

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The Rising Incidence of Cancer as a Growth Catalyst for Cancer IVD Market

One of the most significant factors driving the cancer in vitro diagnostics market is the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells, which can invade surrounding tissues and develop into tumors. This rising incidence is linked closely to an aging global population, as longer life expectancy and reduced deaths from infectious diseases result in more elderly individuals who face higher cancer risks. Cancer IVD tools support healthcare providers by offering precise and early detection, enabling better monitoring and management of the disease through laboratory tests on patient samples. This supports more effective treatment decisions and improved survival rates. For example, in January 2023, the American Cancer Society, a leading US organization committed to fighting cancer, projected 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the United States for 2023, underscoring the urgent need for advanced diagnostic solutions in this space.

Regional Overview of Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cancer in vitro diagnostics market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and ongoing investments in diagnostic technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years. The market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global growth patterns and emerging opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Expected to Grow Rapidly at a 6.7% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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