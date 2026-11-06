Mumbai Gets Extra Diwali Holiday On November 9: Which Government Offices Will Remain Closed And Who Gets The Day Off?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Maharashtra government has declared Monday, 9 November, a local holiday for state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai city and Mumbai Suburban districts on account of Diwali

Mumbai gets an extra day off on Diwali: Which offices will remain closed?

The decision was announced through a circular issued by the General Administration Department on 6 November. The additional holiday comes alongside the existing public holidays during the festival and gives employees working in the specified government offices another day off.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Which Mumbai government offices will be closed on November 9 for Diwali?⌵

The local holiday applies to state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. The circular was sent to government offices and departments, including the Governor's Secretariat, the Chief Minister's Office and Mumbai's civic and district administration.

2Who gets the extra Diwali holiday in Mumbai on November 9?⌵

Employees of state government and semi-government offices located in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts are covered by the order. It is a local holiday, not a statewide closure.

3Are private companies and shops in Mumbai closed on November 9?⌵

The order does not declare a general holiday for private companies, shops or other workplaces. Employees in those sectors should check with their employers.

4Why has Maharashtra declared a Mumbai holiday on November 9?⌵

The additional local holiday falls between Diwali Amavasya, listed on November 8, and Diwali (Bali Pratipada), listed on November 10. It gives eligible government employees a day off on the intervening Monday.

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The order is based on the provisions of Government Decision No. PCH- and S. Number 21/III/B, dated 5 November, 1958. The circular has been digitally signed and authenticated by Atul Patne, Principal Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra.

Which offices will remain closed?

The November 9 holiday applies to state government and semi-government offices located in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. It is a local holiday and should not be treated as a statewide closure.

The order does not announce a general holiday for all private companies, shops or other workplaces. Employees in those sectors will need to check with their respective employers about whether they will get the day off.

The circular has been sent to several government offices, including the Governor's Secretariat, the Chief Minister's Office, the offices of the Deputy Chief Ministers, state ministers and departments, as well as Mumbai's civic and district administration.

The public can access the notification through the Maharashtra government's official website, gov, using the circular's reference code.

How the additional holiday fits into Diwali

The state government's 2026 holiday calendar lists Diwali Amavasya, or Laxmi Pujan, on 8 November, which falls on a Sunday. Diwali (Bali Pratipada) is listed for 10 November, a Tuesday.

The November 9 local holiday therefore falls between these two festival dates. It gives eligible government employees a holiday on the intervening Monday.

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Mumbai also has local holidays linked to other major festivals. These include Gopalkala (Dahi Handi) and Anant Chaturdashi, which are traditionally observed as local holidays for government and semi-government offices in the two districts.

The dates for the 2026 local holidays were set out in earlier government circulars. The additional 9 November order extends the local holiday arrangements for the year to include Diwali.