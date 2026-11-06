Bihar Court Convicts Husband Of Murdering Pregnant Wife Acquits Mother-In-Law

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) A court in Bihar's Bagaha has convicted a man of murdering his pregnant wife in a dowry-related case, while acquitting his mother-in-law due to a lack of evidence.

The court of Additional District Judge (ADJ)-IV Manvendra Mishra found Pramod Yadav alias Bhutti Yadav guilty of murdering his wife, Sandhya Yadav.

The court has fixed November 20, 2026, for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Manu Rao said the conviction was based on witness testimonies and other evidence presented by the prosecution during the trial.

According to the prosecution, Sandhya was pregnant at the time of her murder, and the unborn child also lost its life in the incident.

"The victim was pregnant at the time of the murder. Consequently, along with Sandhya, the child in her womb also lost its life. The court has found her husband, Pramod Yadav alias Bhutti Yadav, guilty in the case," Rao said.

According to the case details, Garbhan Yadav, a resident of Anrahwa Nauka Tola under Padrauna police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, married his 23-year-old daughter, Sandhya, to Pramod Yadav of Chankuhwa village under Piprasi police station in Bihar's West Champaran district on June 5, 2025, according to Hindu rituals.

However, shortly after the marriage, Sandhya allegedly began facing harassment from her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.

Her husband reportedly visited her parental home and demanded an additional Rs 2 lakh as dowry.

The case took a tragic turn on September 11, 2025, when her family received information around 4 a.m. that Sandhya was unwell. When her relatives reached her matrimonial home, they allegedly found that she had been murdered.

Following the incident, a case was registered against her husband, mother-in-law Leelavati Devi, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

During the trial, the prosecution presented witness statements and other evidence to establish the husband's involvement in the crime.

The court convicted Pramod Yadav under Sections 103(1) and 91 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while acquitting him of the remaining charges.

His mother-in-law, Leelavati Devi, was acquitted of the charges due to insufficient evidence.

Pramod Yadav is currently lodged in judicial custody. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on November 20, when the punishment to be awarded to the convicted man will be determined.