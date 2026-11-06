Govt Launches Semicon 2.0 Portal, Clears 12 More Electronics Component Projects Worth Rs 7,503 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday launched the Semicon 2.0 web application portal under the Semicon India Programme and announced the approval of 12 new applications under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), marking another push to strengthen India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing capabilities.

The launch follows the Union Cabinet's approval of Semicon 2.0 with a fiscal outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The next phase of the programme is focused on six strategic pillars, including chip design, semiconductor equipment and materials, fabrication units, ATMP/OSAT facilities, research and development, and talent development.

With the launch of the portal, applications have gone live for Pillars 2, 3 and 4, which focus on machines and materials, new semiconductor fabrication facilities, and further strengthening of the assembly, testing, marking and packaging ecosystem.

Highlighting the progress made under the first phase of the programme, the government said 12 semiconductor projects with cumulative investments exceeding Rs 1.64 lakh crore have been approved across six states, with five of them already commencing commercial production as of October 2026.

The semiconductor ecosystem has also expanded through startup and academic participation. According to the government, 105 startups have received access to Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools, 24 startups have been supported through funding, while 15 startups have secured venture capital investments. In addition, 332 academic institutions have been provided EDA tools under the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme, helping train around 70,000 students.

Alongside the Semicon 2.0 launch, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology approved 12 additional projects under ECMS involving projected investments of Rs 7,503 crore. The approved projects are expected to generate production worth Rs 39,045 crore and create 7,127 direct jobs.

The latest approvals come after clearance of 106 applications involving investments of Rs 69,548 crore announced earlier under the scheme.

The newly approved projects span components, supply chain products and capital goods. They include manufacturing of multilayer printed circuit boards, relays, heat sinks and specialty ceramics, as well as key supply-chain products such as copper foil, anode material, cathode active material, polypropylene film and camera rims.

The projects are spread across Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, expanding the geographical footprint of India's electronics component manufacturing sector.

The government said the approvals include first-time support under ECMS for copper foil, cathode active material and specialty ceramics, broadening the range of electronics components and upstream materials being produced domestically.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said India's electronics manufacturing industry has moved beyond basic assembly operations and is increasingly building capabilities across modules, components, materials and advanced technologies.

He noted that the country is developing strengths in areas such as battery cells, copper foils, copper-clad laminates and advanced printed circuit boards, while government schemes are creating opportunities for MSMEs.