Juvenile Among Four Held In Amritsar 36 Kg Heroin Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of four individuals, including a juvenile, and recovered 36 kg of heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sahil Singh, a resident of Ghanupur in Amritsar; Paramjeet Singh and Kamalpal Singh, both residents of Rajasansi in Amritsar; and a juvenile.

Accused Paramjeet Singh has a criminal background and has been facing three cases under the NDPS Act. Apart from recovering a massive haul of heroin, police teams have also impounded two motorcycles used in the logistical movement of the narcotics consignment.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly acting on the instructions of a foreign-based handler. The latter was facilitating delivery of heroin consignments near the India-Pakistan border in the Lopoke area and supplying them to other parties through his operatives, he said.

Sharing operational details, he said that CI Amritsar had received specific intelligence that the four associates of the foreign-based handler had retrieved a huge consignment of drone-smuggled heroin from the Lopoke border area and they are expected to hand over the contraband to another party somewhere on the Amritsar-Lopoke Road.

Acting swiftly, police teams conducted a raid and intercepted Sahil Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Kamalpal Singh and the juvenile near the Bharatmala highway bridge and recovered 36 kg of heroin along with impounding their motorcycles.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network in this case. A first information report (FIR) under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.