Congress Backs JK Govt Only To Keep BJP Out Says Vikar Rasool Wani

Congress Support for National Conference Explained

Former Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Friday said Congress was supporting the National Conference (NC)-led government in the Union Territory only to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power, while criticising the Omar Abdullah government for failing to fulfil its election promises. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a Diwali Milan gathering hosted by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Wani described the reported internal resentment among National Conference legislators over the recent Cabinet expansion as an internal matter of the party. "Jammu and Kashmir is now a Union Territory. There is a 10 per cent ministerial quota. So it was Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's prerogative regarding who to induct and who not to induct. Because of that, resentment is brewing; that is their internal matter, so what can I say about it?" he told ANI.

Criticism of Government Performance

Wani, however, made it clear that Congress would continue supporting its alliance partner despite its dissatisfaction with the government's performance. "Congress is supporting them purely on two grounds: first, because they are our partner in the INDIA alliance; second, to ensure that the BJP does not form the government there," he said. Taking a swipe at the NC government, Wani alleged that it had failed to deliver on its election manifesto and fulfil its guarantees. "Beyond that, regarding their performance--they have done nothing about the manifesto they promised. They have fulfilled none of the guarantees either. Supporting them is our compulsion right now solely to keep the BJP at bay, and we will continue doing so," he said.

When asked whether Congress saw any improvement in the government's performance, Wani said, "No, they really haven't done anything. Why should I falsely claim they have? If they had delivered on something, I would have acknowledged, 'Yes, they did this and didn't do that.' They haven't done anything; so far, they have been a total failure."

Stance on Restoration of Statehood

Reiterating Congress's position on the restoration of statehood, Wani said the party had declined ministerial berths in the Jammu and Kashmir government until full statehood was restored. "As far as Congress is concerned, they had offered us ministerial berths. Congress party maintained that until statehood is restored to us, we will not take up any ministry. That was our stand earlier, and it remains our stand today," he said. He added that the party wanted Jammu and Kashmir to regain full statehood and sought protection for the jobs and land of its people. "Those ministers are from their quota, but we have our own stance. We do not consider Jammu and Kashmir such a weak state. We want Jammu and Kashmir to become a full-fledged state again, and for our jobs and our lands to be protected. This is Congress manifesto, and we are fighting this battle with our full might," Wani said.

Wani further said Congress Working Committee members and MPs had been invited for Diwali Milan and that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacted with party leaders individually. "It wasn't strictly political. So very good conversations are taking place, and we are proud that our leader loves us so much that he invites us, calls us for Diwali Milan, speaks with us, and listens to what we have to say. That is the most significant thing," he said.

The remarks come amid reported discontent within the National Conference following its recent Cabinet expansion. More than 20 party legislators had reportedly expressed resentment, while Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi announced his resignation from the Lok Sabha and the party earlier this week. NC president Farooq Abdullah had on Thursday dismissed reports of divisions within the party, asserting that the organisation remained united and that the concerns raised by legislators would be addressed. (ANI)

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