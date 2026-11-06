Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Rs 200 Crore Sukesh Extortion Case

Nora Fatehi Testifies in Court

Bollywood Actor Nora Fatehi recorded her statement at Rouse Avenue Court on Friday in connection with a case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar. This case pertains to alleged extortion of Rs 200 crores from Aditi Singh. Sukesh and others are facing trial in a case under MCOCA. During her evidence, Nora Fatehi said she was booked for an event for charity organised by Leena Maria Paul. During the event, she first met Leena Maria Paul and interacted with Sukesh on the phone for the first time. Special Judge (MCOCA) Gagandeep Singh recorded the examination-in-chief through Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh. Her further chief examination was deferred to November 30.

Details of the Chennai Event

In her statement, she submitted that she was enquired about Leena Paulose and Sukash Chandrashekhar. She further stated that in December 2020, she was booked for an event in Chennai, where Paulose was the organiser. She was booked through an agency named Exceed Entertainment and met Paulose for the first time at the event itself. Fatehi also told the court that while she was getting ready for the event, her team informed her that Leena, along with her family members, wanted to meet her. Thereafter, they came to her room along with two videographers and other people. They were also carrying some gifts.

"Leena Paulose introduced herself to me. Leena introduced herself as the owner of the Nail Artistry Salon. Pictures were also taken. Thereafter, Leena Paulose told me that her husband wanted to say 'Hello' to me and thank me for coming," she stated. "After this, Leena Paulose called her husband and put the mobile phone on speaker, on which her husband told me, 'Thank you for coming'," she added. During the same conversation, Leena also informed her about gifting her a car, following which her husband requested that she accept the car as a gift.

"After the end of the conversation, I, along with my team, went to the event. At the event, I appeared as a chief guest, where I judged the event," Fatehi stated. She further submitted that she did not receive any fee for her appearance at the Chennai event. However, her travel expenses and staff costs for travelling to Chennai by flight were covered. "T-Series at that point of time was my employer," she said.

Background of the Extortion Case

Nora had been summoned to appear before the Court as a prosecution witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The case relates to allegations that Chandrashekhar, while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, impersonated senior government officials and allegedly extorted around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Fatehi was earlier questioned by the EOW in connection with her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paulose. Police had recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC and subsequently named her as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet. The actor had told investigators that her interaction with Chandrashekhar was through his wife. She had also been questioned about an event she attended in Chennai in December 2020.

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