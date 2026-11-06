Our People And Future Generations Will Always Take Pride In Our Victory - President Ilham Aliyev

“Our people and future generations will always take pride in this Victory. We restored justice, reclaimed our dignity, and secured our rights through the blood shed on the battlefield,” the head of state emphasized.

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