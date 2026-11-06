Return Of Idps To Their Native Lands Was Greatest Dream Of Every Citizen - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We are building new villages and cities and ensuring the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands. These are the issues that occupy us, and I can say that the entire Azerbaijani people share this aspiration, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents who had relocated to Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district and Soltanli village in Jabrayil district.

The head of state also noted: "The return of people who had lived in difficult conditions as internally displaced persons for many years to their native lands was the greatest dream of every Azerbaijani citizen, first and foremost, of course, of those who had been forced to leave their homes."