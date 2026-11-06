Return Of Idps To Their Native Lands Was Greatest Dream Of Every Citizen - President Ilham Aliyev
The head of state also noted: "The return of people who had lived in difficult conditions as internally displaced persons for many years to their native lands was the greatest dream of every Azerbaijani citizen, first and foremost, of course, of those who had been forced to leave their homes."
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