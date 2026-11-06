Guardian Capital LP Wins An LSEG Lipper Fund Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guardian Capital LP wins 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canada Active Group for Best Bond Fund Family TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) is proud to announce it has won a 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award Canada for the Best Bond Fund Family Group over three years. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, presented annually, recognize mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and fund companies that have consistently delivered strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Guardian Capital was recognized as follows:

CANADA ACTIVE GROUP AWARDS : Firm Name Asset Class Group Recognition Guardian Capital LP Bond Trophy





Chris Winchell, Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution, Canadian Retail Asset Management for Guardian Capital LP, said,“Both our company and its Canadian Fixed Income portfolio management team are honoured to be recognized by the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. At Guardian Capital, we are committed to providing high-quality investment solutions that strive to deliver risk-adjusted returns that meet the needs of our clients. We see the award as validation of the constant drive for excellence and professionalism of our portfolio teams.”

Canada Active Group Award: Fixed Income

The LSEG Lipper Fund Award for Best Bond Fund Family Group recognizes fund families with high average scores for all funds within a particular asset class. Guardian Capital and its Fixed Income team were awarded a 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Trophy for their risk-adjusted three-year performance.

“Our long-tenured and experienced Fixed Income team have been recognized for the rigorous active management that they bring to Guardian Capital's distinct suite of bond solutions,” said Mr. Winchell.“In recent years, we have expanded our existing core, traditional fixed income offerings, which LSEG Lipper has recognized with the Bond Fund Family Group Award, to now include defined maturity funds and exchange-traded funds designed to deliver attractive tax-efficient yield and clarity around income, all important considerations for Canadian investors.”

The Canada Active Group Award was based on risk-adjusted performance over three years for the period ended July 31, 2026, for the following Guardian Capital Funds:



GC One Fixed Income Portfolio-Series A

Guardian Fixed Income Select Fund-Series F

Guardian Canadian Bond Fund-ETF Units

Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund-Series F Sustainable Income 100 Fund-Series CCF



About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., which is part of the Desjardins Group. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit .

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's leading asset managers, with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income, private equity and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montréal, Lévis and Toronto, its team of over 100 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to clients' unique needs. DGAM integrates Desjardins' cooperative values into its investment process to ensure it supports the sustainable and responsible growth of its partners' and clients' assets.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Noble

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Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“outlook”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“would”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“should”,“plan”,“continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release may include statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Guardian Capital LP undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About the Lipper Methodology

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Canada are granted annually and highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible Classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award that year. LSEG Group is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. For more information, please refer to their website at . Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed. From LSEG Lipper Fund Awards © 2026 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return

The Lipper Leaders Rating System includes Lipper Ratings for Consistent Return, which reflects a fund's historical risk-adjusted returns relative to funds in the same Classification*, and takes into account both short- and long-term risk-adjusted performance, together with a measure of a fund's consistency. The measure is based on the Lipper Effective Return computation. Effective Return is a risk-adjusted return measure that looks back over a variety of holding periods (measured in days, weeks, months, and/or years). The overall calculation is based on an equal-weighted average of percentile ranks of the Consistent Return metrics over three-, five-, and ten-year periods (if applicable). The highest 20% of funds in each Classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2, and the lowest 20% are rated 1. Lipper Leaders Ratings are subject to change every month.

*Lipper Classification uses CIFSC categories in Canada, rather than Lipper Global classifications. The Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) is a Canadian independent organization that defines the categories of funds.

Lipper Asset Class Group Awards

Asset class group awards for Canada will be given to the best fund family group with at least three equity, bond or mixed-asset portfolios in the respective asset class. The highest average decile rank of the three years' Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) measure of the eligible funds per asset class group will determine the award winner over the three-year period. In cases of identical results, the higher average percentile rank will determine the winner.

Please read the prospectus, Fund Facts or ETF Facts before investing. Important information, including a summary of the risks, about the Fund is contained in its offering documents. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) investments. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on a stock exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the stock exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

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