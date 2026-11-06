AB Amber Grid Operating Results For The First Nine Months Of 2026
|Key financial indicators
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change
|Revenue , E UR million
|64.2
|49.5
|+30%
|EBITDA , E UR million
|36.6
|14.7
|+149%
|Net profit , EUR million
|20.0
|1.5
|+1236%
|ROE ( last 12 months ), %
|11.6
|2.4
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA* , E UR million
|24.6
|22.8
|+8%
|Adjusted ne t profit * , E UR million
|9.7
|9.4
|+4%
|Adjusted ROE ( last 12 months ), %
|6,1
|6,9
|-
*Adjustments to regulated revenue, costs and profitability indicators are made due to temporary deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating adjusted indicators, revenue corrections relating to previous periods that have already been approved by NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period are taken into account. In addition, the indicators are adjusted for the difference between NERC-approved (regulated) profitability and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.
Attached:
1. AB Amber Grid condensed interim financial statements as of 30 September 2026;
3. Press release.
For more information:
Eglė Krasauskienė
Head of Communications
AB Amber Grid
+370 637 06011
...
Attachments
-
FA_2026_09_30_EN
PR_Amber Grid Q3 results - ENG
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