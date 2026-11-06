NASA, Florida And Industry Leaders Unveil CAPEWEEK: The Great American Aerospace And Technology Expo At Kennedy Space Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public-private partnership to build an annual expo for upwards of 500,000 people on Florida's Space Coast









KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAPEWEEK, a new annual aerospace and technology expo announced today, will debut March 27 through April 2, 2028, on the 15,001-foot former space shuttle landing runway at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The event will combine a leadership forum, an industry exposition and public days featuring flight demonstrations and technology displays. CAPEWEEK is designed to grow to accommodate more than 500,000 people a year.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CAPEWEEK is being developed through a public-private partnership among NASA, the state of Florida, Space Florida and CAPEWEEK.

“America should have a place where the people building the future can come together with the public that inspires and supports them,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.“There are few more fitting places than Kennedy Space Center and the runway where the Space Shuttle returned from orbit. CAPEWEEK will put extraordinary aircraft, spacecraft, technologies, and the people behind them in one place and give hundreds of thousands of visitors a front-row seat to the next era of American innovation.”

“Florida launched the first space race, and Florida is going to win the next one,” said Gov.-elect Byron Donalds.“We want this state to be the world headquarters of space exploration, not only for astronauts and engineers, but for welders, electricians, machinists, technicians and pilots too. Pursuing the final frontier means good-paying jobs right here in Florida, and CAPEWEEK is how we launch that mission.”

“For decades, the partnership between NASA and the Department of the Air Force has inspired the world by leading America to the edge of the possible and beyond,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink,“and we continue carrying that spirit forward to protect and defend our nation. CAPEWEEK is poised to further unite our shared missions, celebrate our legacy of exploration, and showcase innovation - bringing together disruptors, decision-makers, and industry partners on one runway to supercharge the industrial base.”

CAPEWEEK will convene companies working across aerospace, defense, superintelligence, energy, autonomy, robotics and advanced mobility on land, sea, air and space, from rockets and fighter jets to autonomous ships, electric vehicles and delivery drones. Its leadership forum will bring executives, investors and government officials together to collaborate across these sectors.

“America is the techno-aerospace republic. The world's great air shows have long brought the industry together; CAPEWEEK gives America a stage of its own to join them,” said Cyrus Sigari, mission commander of CAPEWEEK.“Beyond just serving industry, we endeavor for CAPEWEEK to be where the next generation comes to see the future they were promised. A 10-year-old child will be able to watch a flying car or a rocket cross the sky in the morning, meet the team that built it that afternoon, and go home that night believing she could build the next one.”

“For decades, we watched this runway bring orbiters home. Now it's the front door for the companies building America's future in space,” said Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida, the state's aerospace finance and development authority, which operates the former space shuttle landing runway under an agreement with NASA.“CAPEWEEK will bring the world's customers, capital, and talent here for one week a year. Our job is to make sure the deals started here get done.”

An initial economic impact analysis, benchmarked against the world's leading aerospace shows and major U.S. events, projects that CAPEWEEK and the year-round development it anchors will generate an estimated $5 billion in economic impact for Florida over its first decade.

“Here on Florida's Space Coast, we don't watch history - we make it,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla.“From Apollo to the Space Shuttle to today's commercial space boom, our community has always led the way. CAPEWEEK will build on that legacy, bringing new investment, creating opportunities for local businesses, and inspiring the next generation of American innovators. There's no better place to showcase the future of aerospace than right here on the Space Coast.”

The industry exposition is designed to establish an American venue for major product introductions and commercial agreements, connecting companies with customers, suppliers and investors from around the world. Public programming will give families and students opportunities to see the technology in action and meet the engineers developing it.

The announcement was made onstage at Kennedy Space Center with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, CAPEWEEK Mission Commander Cyrus Sigari, Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long and U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos ahead of NASA's MAX POWER, a weekend celebration of flight and space exploration at Kennedy Space Center.

Aerospace and technology leaders will join NASA, Florida and U.S. government officials for a commemoration at Kennedy Space Center later today, Friday, Nov. 6.

Information about CAPEWEEK and opportunities for industry participation is available at

About CAPEWEEK

CAPEWEEK: The Great American Aerospace and Technology Expo is America's national annual gathering for aerospace and the technologies converging with it, including defense, superintelligence, energy, autonomy, robotics and advanced mobility on land, sea, air and space. Held on the 15,001-foot former space shuttle landing runway at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, CAPEWEEK combines a leadership forum, an international industry exposition and public days featuring a world-class air show and technology displays. Developed in collaboration with NASA, the state of Florida and Space Florida, CAPEWEEK debuts March 27 through April 2, 2028, and is designed to accommodate more than 500,000 people annually. Learn more at .

About NASA

Since its founding in 1958, and now in the Golden Age of innovation and discovery, NASA has pushed the boundaries of scientific and technical limits to explore the unknown for the benefit of humanity. In support of CAPEWEEK, NASA and a variety of external collaborators will showcase the newest aircraft, autonomous vehicles, spacecraft, rovers, technologies, and more defining the future of air and space. Learn more at nasa.gov.

About Space Florida

Space Florida is the state's aerospace finance and development authority. A public corporation and statewide special-purpose entity, it was created to strengthen Florida's position as a global leader in aerospace commerce. Learn more at spaceflorida.gov.

Media Contact:

Amanda Horn, APR | 4media

Amanda-horn@4media-group.com | 775-636-2567

George Alderman / Cheryl Warner | NASA

... / ... | 202-358-1600

Anna Farrar | Space Florida

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NOTE TO MEDIA: A press kit including event photos and the CAPEWEEK brand assets is available to download at capeweek.us/newsroom.

A photo accompanying this announce is available at .

