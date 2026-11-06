LITGRID AB Publishes Results For The 9 Months Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius, (hereinafter – the Company) announces the Company's financial and performance results for the 9 months of 2026.

Key financial indicators 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Revenue, EUR million 374.3 305.4 EBITDA, EUR million 52.2 (-26.4) Net profit, EUR million 35.8 (-35.2) ROE (last 12 months), % 44.4 (-8.1) Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 45.4 39.2 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 30.2 19.9 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 20.2 14.8





*Recalculation of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating the adjusted indicators, the correction of income due to previous periods is assessed, which has already been approved by the NERC decision when determining the regulated prices for transmission services for the reporting period, and the deviation between the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability for the reporting period is assessed, which will be assessed by the NERC when determining transmission prices for future periods. When calculating adjusted ratios, atypical profit or loss is also eliminated.

Attachment: 9 months of 2026 interim report and press release.





More information:

Mantas Bieliauskas

Communications Project Manager

Tel.: +370 652 53424, e-mail: ...

Attachments



LITGRID FA 2026Q3 EN Press release – Litgrid's Nine-Month 2026 Results Progress on Strategic Grid Projects and Energy Storage Integration