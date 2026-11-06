MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 November 2026 at 16:10 (EET)

Trustee appointed for the arbitral proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc

S-Bank Plc (" S-Bank ") has, by application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated 9 October 2026, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Oma Savings Bank Plc's (" Oma Savings Bank ") minority shares by initiating arbitral proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Oma Savings Bank.

Due to S-Bank's application for the above-mentioned arbitral proceedings, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Etelä-Pohjanmaa for the appointment of a trustee to supervise the interests of Oma Savings Bank's minority shareholders in the arbitral proceedings. Oma Savings Bank has been informed that the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has notified S-Bank that the District Court of Etelä-Pohjanmaa has, with its decision given on 6 November 2026, appointed attorney-at-law Petra Kansanaho to act as such trustee.

S-Bank's notice, as referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, is attached to this release and is also available on the website of S-Bank at and on the website of Oma Savings Bank at . It will also be published in the National Official Journal of Finland (Virallinen lehti in the Finnish language) without delay.

Additional information:

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 7500 093, ...

ABOUT OMA SAVINGS BANK

Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank that serves over 200,000 personal and corporate customers through 48 branches across Finland and digital channels with approximately 600 experts. Oma Savings Bank focuses primarily on retail banking and offers its customers a diverse range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by intermediating products of its cooperation partners, such as credit, investment and loan protection products. Oma Savings Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations. Oma Savings Bank's key objective is a first-class customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility in both digital and traditional channels. The Shares of Oma Savings Bank are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki.

Appendix 1: Notice under Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Companies Act regarding redemption of minority shares

Attachment

Notice under Chapter 18 Section 5 Subsection 2 of the Companies Act