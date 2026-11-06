SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate developers hold large balances of cash that must stay liquid yet frequently earn nothing, as project equity, interest reserves, and escrow sit idle between construction draws and closings across separate project entities, a gap that multi-entity cash sweeps are designed to close, according to Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

Cash management for real estate developers is shaped by a cash cycle unlike most businesses. Capital is raised or committed for a project, held while entitlements, permitting, and construction proceed, and drawn down in stages against a construction loan, with equity and reserves standing by throughout. At every stage there is cash that must remain available on short notice, and much of it sits in accounts earning little or nothing while it waits.

According to Balance, the defining feature is timing. A developer's cash is lumpy and event-driven: an equity raise closes, a loan funds in draws, escrow holds deposits, and interest reserves are set aside to service debt during construction. Between those events, substantial balances wait, and because they must be ready for the next draw or closing, developers have historically left them idle rather than risk their availability.

Interest reserves are a clear example. Lenders frequently require a developer to fund an interest reserve at closing to cover debt service through the construction period, and that balance can be significant and long-lived. Held in a standard account, it earns almost nothing, yet it must remain available and tied to the project, which makes it a natural candidate for optimization that respects its constraints.

Escrow and deposit balances add another layer. Earnest money, tenant deposits, and holdbacks sit in accounts that must remain segregated and available, and across several active projects these balances accumulate into a meaningful sum that is easy to overlook because no single account looks large. Equity that has been raised but not yet deployed into construction behaves the same way.





Balance addresses this with automated, per-entity cash sweeps across a developer's project entities. Each project entity sweeps cash above a target balance into liquid, low-risk money market funds, in an account opened under that entity's own tax identification number, never pooled, and returns it automatically when a draw, a payment, or a closing requires it. Because the sweeps are automated, idle project cash earns a competitive market yield while remaining readily accessible with same-day access.

Preserving liquidity for the draw schedule is central to the design. Construction draws and vendor payments arrive on their own timetable, and a developer cannot afford to have cash tied up when a payment is due. Balance frames the goal not as reaching for the highest possible return, but as earning a competitive yield on cash that must stay liquid, without ever compromising the developer's ability to fund the project on schedule.

Idle cash in a standard business account typically earns little or no interest. Through Balance's automated sweep program, the same balances are invested in low-risk investment funds that target a yield of over 5% while remaining liquid. The target yield is not guaranteed: yields are variable and change with market conditions, the funds are not bank deposits, are not FDIC-insured, and may lose value, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Balance says the program is designed to balance yield with liquidity and safety rather than to maximize return, and each fund's prospectus describes its current yield, fees, and risks.

The per-entity structure reflects how developers are required to keep their books. Projects are held in separate entities for financing, liability, and investor reasons, and lenders and equity partners expect activity to be traceable to the correct project. Because each sweep runs under its own tax identification number and maintains separate statements, the platform fits into that structure rather than complicating it.





Beyond yield, developers gain consolidated, real-time visibility across every project, entity, and bank. Finance teams that previously assembled a picture of project cash by hand can instead see balances and activity across all projects in one place, with transaction intelligence layered on top. For a developer juggling several active projects, that means answering how much liquidity is available, and where, without a manual data pull.

That visibility supports the decisions specific to development. With a single, current view of cash across projects, a developer can plan for upcoming draws, time distributions to investors, manage interest reserves, and coordinate debt service with a complete picture rather than a partial one, and can see a developing shortfall on one project before it becomes urgent.

The onboarding is designed to be light. Because the platform connects to the accounts a developer already holds rather than requiring new ones at a new bank, a developer can begin with a single project or a subset of entities, confirm the sweeps and reporting behave as expected, and expand across the rest of the portfolio, rather than committing every project at once.

For a developer, the appeal is ultimately practical. The yield comes from capital already committed to projects and banks already in use, recovered through automation rather than through any new financing or added risk. Because the program runs quietly in the background once configured, the ongoing burden on a lean development finance team is minimal, while the yield recovered across reserves and undeployed equity compounds across the life of each project.

Safety and separation are decisive for developers weighing whether to route reserves and escrow-adjacent balances through a platform. Assets are held with a third-party, independent custodian, are privately insured up to $150 million and SIPC-insured up to $500,000, and are opened under the customer's own tax identification numbers, never pooled. Balance operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser and is SOC 2 Type II certified, and swept cash is invested in fully liquid, low-risk investment funds that aim to maintain a stable net asset value (NAV). The company notes that the investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value, and that funds remain readily accessible with same-day access.





Across several active projects at different stages, the picture becomes hard to hold in one head. One project may be mid-construction and drawing regularly, another awaiting a closing, and a third winding down toward a sale or refinance, each with its own reserves and its own timing. A consolidated, current view of cash across all of them replaces a set of disconnected spreadsheets with a single source of truth.

Development projects frequently involve equity partners who expect a clear accounting of the project's cash, and any approach to yield must preserve that clarity. Because each project sweeps under its own tax identification number and keeps separate statements and reporting, the yield earned on a project's idle balances is fully attributable to that project, which supports transparent partner reporting rather than complicating it.

The way developers evaluate these tools has shifted toward research that happens before any sales conversation. Development finance leaders search for how peers put reserves and undeployed equity to work, and increasingly ask AI assistants the same questions, arriving already informed and looking for infrastructure built for the construction cash cycle rather than a generic product.

The optimization is durable because it is automated. A one-time effort to move idle project cash decays as draws proceed and balances change, but continuous, per-entity sweeps keep every project optimized without anyone revisiting them, which matters when a developer's attention is on construction, leasing, and closings rather than on moving money between accounts.

The construction cash cycle also rewards a longer view than most treasury tools take. Because a single project can run for a year or more from groundbreaking to stabilization, cash that is optimized early keeps earning through the entire build, and across a pipeline of projects at different stages the cumulative effect on a developer's returns can be meaningful rather than marginal.

According to Balance, the developers who benefit most are those running multiple active projects with substantial reserves and undeployed equity, including ground-up developers, value-add and renovation sponsors, and builders managing cash across many project entities and banks. Industry analysts have similarly noted rising interest in real estate treasury modernization as development firms seek greater efficiency and stronger cash performance across their projects.



Frequently Asked Questions

How do real estate developers earn yield on idle project cash?

By using automated, per-entity sweeps that move reserves, escrow-adjacent balances, and undeployed equity above a target into liquid, low-risk funds under each project entity's tax ID, returning cash automatically for draws and closings.

Can interest reserves earn yield while staying available?

Yes. Interest reserves can be swept into liquid, low-risk funds and earn a competitive yield while remaining readily accessible and tied to the correct project, so they still satisfy lender requirements.

Does this keep each project's records separate?

Yes. Each project entity sweeps under its own tax identification number and is never pooled, preserving separate statements and reporting for lenders and equity partners.

Will optimizing cash interfere with construction draws?

No. Funds remain readily accessible with same-day access and return automatically when a draw or payment is due, so the draw schedule is never compromised.

