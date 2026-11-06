Managed IT And Cybersecurity For New York City Accounting Firms: Protecting Client Data When The Deadline Will Not Move

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krantz Secure Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity firm serving operationally mature organizations in NYC since 1980, today released an analysis of IT and cybersecurity for accounting firms, and why the stakes are different in a practice built around deadlines that do not move.

For an accounting firm, technology is not a back-office convenience. It is the system of record for highly confidential financial and taxpayer information, and the means by which the firm serves clients against filing dates, audits, and seasons when the work has to go out on time. According to Krantz, that combination, sensitive data plus immovable deadlines, is what makes technology a front-line business issue for accounting firms rather than an administrative one.



When the Deadline Does Not Move, Neither Can the Technology

In most businesses, a technology problem is an inconvenience. In an accounting firm, a slow application, a failed remote connection, or a security incident during tax season, an audit, or a filing deadline is a direct threat to client service and revenue. The work has to go out, and the deadline will not wait for systems to recover. The environment a firm needs is therefore engineered for exactly those moments: secure, reliable, and supported by people who understand what is at stake when the clock is running.





That pressure is also seasonal and predictable, which changes how technology should be managed around it. The demands of tax season, quarter-end, and audit periods are known well in advance, so the right posture is to prepare for them deliberately: to confirm that systems, capacity, and support are ready before the busy period rather than to react once it has begun. A firm whose technology is managed with those calendar realities in mind spends peak season serving clients, not troubleshooting the tools it depends on to serve them.



The Technology Challenges Accounting Firms Face

Four pressures recur across the firms Krantz works with. Each is manageable on its own; together they describe why accounting practices need technology managed to a professional standard:

What makes these pressures distinct is how they compound under a deadline. A security question that would be routine in a quiet month becomes urgent when a partner is finalizing returns; a vendor dispute that could wait becomes a crisis when the application in question is the one standing between the firm and a filing. Managing an accounting firm's technology well is largely about removing those compounding failures before a deadline arrives, so that peak season is a test the systems are built to pass rather than survive.



Security Has Become Part of Running a Credible Practice

The expectation to demonstrate security, not merely assert it, has reached accounting firms directly. Client procurement teams send security questionnaires, cyber insurers require specific controls before they will issue or renew a policy, and tax authorities expect safeguards around taxpayer data. The Internal Revenue Service directs tax professionals to maintain a written information security plan and to protect client data as a condition of handling it, and professional standards from bodies such as the AICPA point the same way. For a firm, this means security is no longer an IT detail handled quietly in the background. It is part of the credibility of the practice itself.



One Accountable Partner, Not a Vendor Chain

Accounting firms run on a stack of specialized applications that must work together, and the most expensive failures happen in the gaps between vendors, where no one owns the problem. Krantz positions itself as a single accountable partner for IT management, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, cloud, and business continuity, whether it acts as a firm's complete IT department or works alongside internal staff. That single point of ownership is what turns a technology interruption at deadline from a scramble across support lines into one call to a team that already understands the environment.

Single ownership also pays off in the quieter work that prevents interruptions in the first place. When one partner is accountable for the whole environment, patching, monitoring, security, and the health of the applications the firm runs are coordinated rather than handled by separate parties who each see only their own piece. That coordination is where most preventable problems are actually caught, and it is difficult to achieve when responsibility is split across a software vendor, a break-fix contractor, and whoever happens to be available when something fails.



Resilience Is Part of the Service

Because the work cannot stop, resilience is not a separate product for an accounting firm; it is part of how the technology has to be managed. That means backups that are tested and known to restore, not merely assumed to exist, and a business-continuity plan sized to the reality that a firm may have only hours of tolerance during a filing crunch. It also means protecting the data wherever the work happens, in the office, at home, and at client sites, because the modern practice is not confined to one network. The measure of a well-run accounting-firm environment is not that nothing ever goes wrong, but that when something does, the firm keeps serving clients and meets the deadline anyway.



Fully Managed or Co-Managed

Firms differ in how much technology responsibility they want to keep in-house, so the engagement is shaped to fit. Krantz can serve as a firm's complete technology department, or add security, Microsoft 365, and strategic depth alongside an existing IT person or team. In either model the objective is the same: more reliable systems and faster resolution, stronger protection around client and taxpayer data, a team that stays productive when deadlines are tightest, and confidence that the technology is managed to a professional standard. The choice between the two is simply a question of how much a firm wants to own internally, and it can change over time as the practice grows or its internal staffing changes.



Why Accounting Firms Choose Krantz

The firm's fit with accounting practices rests on a few durable advantages. More than forty years of experience since 1980 show up as judgment rather than guesswork. Support is responsive and high-touch, because deadlines do not move when technology is unavailable. IT and cybersecurity are managed together under one coordinated strategy rather than as separate products. And the engagement can be fully managed or co-managed, so a firm gets exactly the level of partnership it needs. Krantz tends to fit best with firms that depend heavily on technology, hold sensitive financial or taxpayer information, value responsive professional support, and want proactive planning rather than reactive repairs.



Frequently Asked Questions

Do you support the tax and accounting software our firm runs?

Yes. Krantz supports the environment your tax, accounting, document-management, and workflow applications run on, and coordinates with those vendors so issues get resolved rather than passed back and forth.

Can you help our firm meet cyber insurance and client security requirements?

Yes. We assess your current safeguards, close the gaps carriers and clients ask about, and help you document the practices you have in place, so renewals and client security reviews are far less painful.

Do you provide responsive support during tax season?

Responsiveness is the point. We monitor proactively to prevent problems, and when something comes up at a deadline, resolving it quickly is the priority, not a ticket in a queue.

Can you work alongside our existing IT person or team?

Yes. Krantz offers both fully managed and co-managed arrangements, so we can be your complete IT department or add security, Microsoft 365, and strategic depth alongside internal staff.

