Global Biohacking Wearable And Consumer Longevity Device Market Report 2026 Capitalize On AI Biometrics As Apple, Samsung, Abbott, And Oura Drive Market To $45.03 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biohacking Wearable and Consumer Longevity Device Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biohacking wearable and consumer longevity device market is experiencing rapid growth as consumers increasingly adopt connected technologies for preventive healthcare, personalized wellness and long-term health optimization. The market is projected to rise from $23.22 billion in 2025 to $26.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the widespread adoption of fitness trackers, increasing awareness of preventive healthcare, growth in smartphone-based health monitoring applications and rising participation in fitness and wellness activities. The development of early-generation devices for heart rate monitoring, step counting and activity tracking also established a foundation for today's more advanced biohacking wearables and consumer longevity solutions.

Looking ahead, the biohacking wearable and consumer longevity device market is forecast to reach $45.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for personalized longevity and anti-aging solutions, increased adoption of remote patient monitoring, expansion of home-based healthcare and growing consumer interest in metabolic and cognitive performance optimization.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role in market development. AI-powered health analytics can provide personalized insights based on biometric data, helping users identify trends and make informed decisions about sleep, nutrition, exercise, recovery and stress management. Multi-sensor wearable ecosystems that combine glucose, sleep, stress, heart rate and activity data are also gaining momentum as consumers seek a more integrated view of their health.

Other notable biohacking wearable market trends include continuous biometric monitoring, biofeedback-guided lifestyle adjustments and subscription-based platforms offering data-driven recommendations for physical fitness, recovery and cognitive performance. These capabilities are strengthening the role of consumer longevity devices in preventive wellness and everyday health management.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions is a major factor supporting market growth. Sedentary behavior, limited physical activity, poor dietary patterns, inadequate sleep and higher levels of stress are contributing to obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions. Biohacking wearables and longevity devices can support health management through continuous tracking, personalized wellness insights, behavioral guidance and earlier identification of potential risks.

In May 2025, the UK Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reported that an estimated 64.5% of adults aged 18 and older in England were classified as overweight or obese during 2023-2024. Such public health challenges are increasing interest in accessible technologies that encourage physical activity, improve health awareness and support sustainable lifestyle changes.

Product innovation remains central to competition in the biohacking wearable and consumer longevity device market. Manufacturers are developing advanced smartwatches with fingertip biometric sensing to improve monitoring accuracy and preventive wellness management. In June 2024, ASUS launched the VivoWatch 6 smartwatch with fingertip-based blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring. The device also offers heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, sleep tracking and activity analysis. Its lightweight design and extended battery performance are intended to make continuous health monitoring more convenient for health-conscious consumers.

Strategic acquisitions are also helping wearable technology businesses expand their capabilities. In May 2023, Finland-based Oura Health Ltd. acquired Proxy Inc. for $165 million. The transaction is intended to strengthen Oura's smart wearable ecosystem by incorporating Proxy's digital identity and secure contactless authentication technology into health-focused wearable products. This combination highlights the growing convergence of health monitoring, connected devices, digital identity and secure user experiences.

North America was the largest region in the biohacking wearable and consumer longevity device market in 2025, supported by strong consumer adoption, established digital health infrastructure and continued wearable technology innovation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Smart Wearables; Wearable Biosensors; Smart Clothing; Neurostimulation Devices; Metabolic Monitoring Devices; Sleep And Recovery Devices; Portable Health Assessment Devices; Hormone And Fertility Tracking Devices; Respiration And Oxygen Monitoring Devices

2) By Price Range: Premium; Mid Range; Economy

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct-to-Consumer Online; Longevity Clinics; Specialty Wellness Retailers; Corporate Wellness Programs

4) By End User: Individual Consumers; Fitness Enthusiasts; Athletes And Sports Professionals; Healthcare And Wellness Centers; Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Wearables: Smart Rings; Smart Watches; Fitness Bands; Smart Glasses; Smart Earwear; Smart Pendants

2) By Wearable Biosensors: Hydration Monitoring Sensors; Temperature Monitoring Sensors; Heart Rate Sensors; Sweat Analysis Sensors; Blood Oxygen Sensors

3) By Smart Clothing: Smart Shirts; Smart Socks; Smart Jackets; Smart Sportswear; Posture Monitoring Apparel; Compression Wear With Sensors

4) By Neurostimulation Devices: Transcranial Stimulation Devices; Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices; Electrical Muscle Stimulation Devices; Cognitive Enhancement Devices; Stress Relief Stimulation Devices

5) By Metabolic Monitoring Devices: Calorie Expenditure Monitors; Nutrition Tracking Devices; Respiration Analysis Devices; Ketone Monitoring Devices; Metabolic Rate Analyzers

6) By Sleep And Recovery Devices: Sleep Tracking Devices; Recovery Monitoring Wearables; Fatigue Monitoring Devices; Snore Detection Devices; Circadian Rhythm Monitoring Devices; Stress Recovery Devices

7) By Portable Health Assessment Devices: Portable Heart Monitoring Devices; Portable Blood Pressure Monitors; Portable Oxygen Saturation Monitors; Portable Body Composition Analyzers; Portable Wellness Assessment Devices

8) By Hormone And Fertility Tracking Devices: Ovulation Tracking Devices; Hormone Monitoring Wearables; Fertility Prediction Devices; Menstrual Cycle Tracking Devices; Reproductive Wellness Monitors; Basal Temperature Tracking Devices

9) By Respiration And Oxygen Monitoring Devices: Breathing Pattern Monitoring Devices; Lung Function Monitoring Devices; Respiratory Rate Monitoring Devices; Altitude Oxygen Monitoring Devices; Sleep Respiration Monitoring Devices

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

