Notice Of Settlement Agreement

This settlement follows the earlier out-of-court resolutions of the disputes with Tallinn University of Technology, Aktsiaselts Tallinna Sadam, Aktsiaselts Olerex, EfTEN SPV2 OÜ, EfTEN Sky OÜ and Kadrioru Ärikeskus OÜ. Tallinna Vesi seeks to resolve all remaining court cases related to water price difference claims from the previous decade on similar principles.

Under the agreement, Solaris Keskus OÜ will discontinue their claim, while Tallinna Vesi will make settlement payment of €101,545, an amount broadly equivalent to 50% of the claimant's principal claim and will reimburse the agreed ancillary costs and legal costs.

"The aim of Tallinna Vesi is to settle the remaining court cases dating back to the previous decade,” explained Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer of Tallinna Vesi.“We wish to avoid further years of litigation and additional costs, and focus our attention and resources on delivering an essential water service and supporting the Company's long-term development. This is particularly important in the current geopolitical climate.”

The costs associated with the settlement will be covered by provisions established in previous reporting periods.

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 62 62 200

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