Cyabra Secures Six-Figure Agreement With Major Media Company To Detect Coordinated Online Manipulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered Narrative Intelligence Will Help Distinguish Authentic Audience Reaction from Coordinated Amplification and Identify Impersonation Threats

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered narrative intelligence company that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced that a major media company has selected Cyabra pursuant to a six-figure commercial agreement to help distinguish genuine audience sentiment from coordinated, inauthentic activity around its broadcast networks, digital brands, and on-air talent.

For a media company, a surge in negative posts may reflect genuine audience reaction, coordinated amplification, or a combination of both. Without distinguishing these dynamics, teams risk misjudging a controversy, misallocating resources, or inadvertently amplifying a coordinated campaign.

To address this challenge, the media organization selected Cyabra's narrative intelligence platform. Its operational and communications teams will be able to assess whether a surge in posts reflects genuine audience engagement, coordinated inauthentic amplification, or both, track campaigns across platforms, identify potential impersonation attempts-including those involving AI-generated video-and analyze networks associated with coordinated activity. The media company is also expected to benefit from early warning alerts on impersonation schemes and coordinated activity aimed directly at its high-profile executives and on-air talent.

“For media companies, understanding whether an online controversy reflects genuine public sentiment or coordinated manipulation is increasingly critical,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyabra.“Our technology helps organizations identify manufactured amplification, detect impersonation threats affecting their people and brands, and make informed decisions based on evidence rather than online noise.”

The engagement also builds on Cyabra's recognition as a Market Shaper in the inaugural June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors, in which Gartner, Inc. formally defined and assessed the narrative intelligence market for the first time1.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected implementation and benefits of its commercial agreement with a major media company, the anticipated commercial benefits and revenues, if any, resulting from such agreement, the anticipated use, performance, benefits, advantages and capabilities of Cyabra's AI-powered narrative intelligence platform, including its ability to identify coordinated inauthentic activity, detect impersonation attempts and provide early warning of emerging threats. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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1 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.